Valentine’s Day gifts for him

The New Daily wants to help you find useful goods and services. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Valentine’s Day isn’t just a day for women – there are plenty of gifts to spoil the man in your life.

Whether it’s for your boyfriend, husband, dad, brother or friend, whomever has your heart will adore a unique present that shows them how much you care.

Here’s a range of gifts from practical to romantic for a variety of budgets.

Cabernet Blend 2019

Vinomofo has a range of Black Market label goodies to choose from and this 2019 Cabernet Blend from Margaret River in Western Australia is perfect for dinner dates.

Pairs well with pasta dishes, so whip up something tasty at home or make a booking at a cute little Italian joint and tuck it under your arm on your way out the door.

$49.90

Buy it here

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38

If you’re looking for a gift you know they’ll use, look no further than a pair of trusty Nikes.

These all-rounders do the job when it comes to running, walking or just hanging out. And they’re super durable, so you know they’ll last the test of time.

$180

Buy it here

Apple AirPods (Gen 3)

Sweat and water-resistant, these Apple AirPods are magic for working out. They also work with supported apps to listen to movies, TV and video.

Your Valentine can zone out and listen to podcasts on the couch or their favourite tracks while cooking dinner. Choose your own audio adventure.

$279

Buy it here

Leather Zip Around Wallet

A quality leather wallet always goes down well when it comes to buying a gift for someone who’s a bit on the fussy side. This classic black Country Road wallet has seven card slots, a larger slot for notes and a coin pocket with a press stud.

Happy days!

$79.95

Buy it here

Happy you exist phone cover

Casetify has a range of Valentine’s phone covers – some amusing and cute like this one, others more subtle and others you can customise with your Valentine’s name.

Cases come in sizes suitable for Apple and Samsung phones.

$77

Buy it here

Set of 4 380ml Diamante Double Old Fashioned Glass

Whiskey and gin lovers enjoy nothing more than pouring their favourite drink into a fancy glass, kicking back and swishing it around while they sip slowly, nodding and ‘ahhing’ occasionally.

Italian made, these glasses have a diamante feature to give them a slight bling look. Best of all, they’re fine to pop in the dishwasher.

$59.95

Buy it here