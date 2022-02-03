Valentine’s Day gifts for her

The New Daily wants to help you find useful goods and services. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Lovers at the ready – Valentines is almost here. Time to research the right gift that imparts a heartfelt message for the special woman in your life.

Whether it’s simply ‘I love you’ or something more passionate, ‘My heart is yours forever’, to the more cheesy ‘Did it hurt when you fell from heaven?’ to the straight-forward ‘You’re hot’ – you can spread the love with the right gift.

We have collated a gift guide to suit all tastes for your girlfriend, wife or secret crush. Practical gifts, romantic gifts and sexy gifts, it’s all covered here.

Better than Flowers Hamper

Flowers are a red-hot Valentine’s winner, but the title of this hamper is 100 per cent correct.

Created by the chocolate masters at Koko Black, it includes Veuve Clicquot champagne, hazelnut gianduja bombs, salted caramel milk chocolate marbles, caramelised coconut, raspberry macadamias and a gift box containing Tasmanian Leatherwood honeycomb, velvety marshmallow, salty cashew crunch and rocky rogue.

Mouth-watering!

Buy it here.

Flickering Touch Massage Candle

There’s more than this candle than wax. Made from all-natural soy, shea butter and apricot kernel oil, it melts into a pool of sensuous massage oil.

Available in three aromas: Vanilla & Crème De Cacao, Snow Pear & Cedarwood, and Black Pepper & Pomegranate.

Buy it here.

Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau de Parfum

When it comes to a Valentine’s gift that sums up romance, you can’t go past perfume.

Perfect by Marc Jacobs is a floral scent inspired by Marc Jacobs’ mantra: “I am perfect as I am”.

Modern, bright, and feminine, Perfect is embodies fresh floral with calming smooth notes.

Buy it here.

Sunset Cruise with Dinner and Drinks

An experience is an excellent choice for Valentines. Not only does your loved one get to have fun, but as a bonus, so do you!

Red Balloon has a range of experiences from eating out to adventure activities, sight-seeing to pampering.

This Docklands cruise with dinner and drinks is a 3.5 hour indulgence where you both get to sit back, watch the sunset and relax.

Buy it here.

Gucci Saint Valentine GG-Supreme canvas bag

If your flame is a handbag lover, then Valentine’s is the perfect day to add to her collection.

This heart-shaped Gucci bag will always remind her of the beautiful gift you bought her on lover’s day.

Buy it here.

Valentine’s card

Look, we get it. Not everyone is a Valentine’s Day fan.

So if you don’t want to buy into the whole thing and get a gift, at least purchase a card. There are plenty of adorable and romantic handmade cards at Etsy to choose from.

Buy it here.