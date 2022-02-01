Everything you need for the perfect summer bbq

The New Daily wants to help you find useful goods and services. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

January might be over, but there’s plenty of hot weather ahead which means bbq weather is only just heating up. February brings some of the best summer days to fire up the barbie and make the most of summer.

But if your bbq set-up has seen better days, you’ll need a few new pieces to refresh your kit. Afterall, you want to make sure your guests remember your bbq as the best they’ve been to all summer.

Plus, a functional collection of tools ensures you spend maximum time with family and friends, and minimum time running around fetching and fixing.

Here, we have a simple list of gear to take your bbq to the next level.

The Great Northern Brewing Co. BBQ Set

This 10-piece set says you are serious about barbecuing. That’s right, this is the ultimate bbq tool kit and no one dare argue with you.

It comes with a heavy-duty spatula, tongs, basting brust, fork and a set of skewers in a stainless steel case. So professional.

A bonus apron also comes in handy. You’re welcome.

Buy it here

Cellar Tonic Stainless Steel Wine Bucket Silver

Keep your drinks nice and cool with this ice bucket, which comes in stainless or black. Its large handles make it easy to carry and its handy size means you can also take it to picnics.

Buy it here

Maine & Crawford 20m 25W Outdoor String Marquee Lights

Who doesn’t like party lighting? These festive lights are so cute and super simple to set up.

This 20m plug-in pack contains 20 globes with five extras just in case any blow.

Best of all, they are weatherproof so you can keep them up during summer downpours and even make them a permanent fixture of your backyard.

Buy it here

Heritage Walnut Look Round Serving Board

Rule 101 of bbq club: you cannot have enough serving trays and platters. You need something to carry the meat, something to carry the vegetarian or vegan food, something to carry the fruit platter and so on and so on.

Aim for durable, large and easy to carry. This bad boy is 50×1.5cm, so plenty of room for whatever.

Buy it here

Abstract Apron

When you’re the bbq-guru, you’re going to cop some grease and spitting fat. It comes hand in hand with standing near sizzling meat on hot flames, so save your clothes and don a good apron.

This linen apron is super cool for summer weather and the abstract print is fun, but simple.

Buy it here

Sobriety Society Blanc de Blancs NV Zero-Alcohol

There’s no way you can forget the drinks at a bbq. Almost as important as the meal itself.

This bottle of Blanc de Blancs is no ordinary bottle of Blanc de Blancs. It’s zero alcohol and part of a new wave of beverages hitting our shelves here in Australia, following a ‘mindful drinking’ movement that’s taken off in Europe.

The Sobriety Society also produce a Shiraz Temparanillo and a Chardonnay.

Buy it here

Lemon & Lime 3L Bar Glass Beverage Standing Juice/Drink/Water Dispenser Clear

A drink dispenser is so useful at bbqs because it basically saves you toing and froing from the kitchen to the outdoor table. Especially great for kids, who can serve themselves from the pullable tab attached to the tap at the front.

Buy it here