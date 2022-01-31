Refresh your WFH space

The New Daily wants to help you find useful goods and services. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Another year begins with many of us working from home. While many are celebrating the reduced commute and proximity of desk chair to fridge, the ‘work from home if you can’ advice comes as inspiration may be lacking.

An excellent way to kick off your WFH year and get cracking on that ‘to do’ list, is to give your home working space a makeover.

It may not sound like much, but the mere addition of new colours and textures – not to mention equipment – will freshen your senses and get those creative juices flowing.

Whether it’s a study, a bungalow out the back or a sectioned-off third of the dining table, we have simple suggestions to give your WFH area a new look and feel.

Pot plants

Indoor plants are all the range, but if you happen to a serial plant killer, artificial is the way to go. No watering, no worries.

Put it in the sunniest spot and it will keep looking green and bright for years.

This 56cm arrowroot by Maine & Crawford comes in a solid concrete pot, so it’s also very durable. Helps in a household of kids and/or pets.

Buy it here

Diffusers

Diffusing aromatherapy oils can be a game-changer for focus and concentration levels.

This Cool Mist Ultrasonic Diffuser with 3 Pack Essential Oils Light Wood from Myer is easy to use.

Just find a tiny spot to place it in, then plug it in. Add water and oil, and the just like that, your working space has a gentle new aroma to breathe in.

Buy it here

Wall art

Add a touch of colour with a wall art poster. These posters come in a variety of sizes and of course, designs.

So you can also design a collage of your favourite family photos or inspirational quotes. Vistaprint has an easy to upload design function on its website.

Buy it here.

Poster planner

For those who like to stay organised, may I introduce the poster planner.

Unlike a diary that gets closed and isn’t constantly on display, this poster planner goes up on the wall so you’re all the whens, wheres and whos are a daily reminder.

Excellent for visual learners and the just plain forgetful!

Buy it here

Digital radios

Create an ambiance in your space with some music, talkback or news – whatever keeps you happily plugging along at your desk.

This Philips DAB+ & FM Radio with Bluetooth can sync songs from Spotify plus a DAB+ tuner, so you can tune into local radio shows.

Buy it here