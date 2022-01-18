Best men’s running shoes to start cardio training in 2022

The New Daily wants to help you find useful goods and services. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Marathon runners, Couch-To-5kers, and brisk walkers, it’s 2022, and you’re ready to leap into it on the right foot.

If you’ve already committed to yourself, the next step is getting your shoes on.

Chances are, those old gym trainers you have in the back of your closet will not only hold you back, but increase the likelihood of injury.

Most runners are aware of the risk of injuries when training, from sprained ankles and falling over to more serious injuries.

The best way to prevent an injury is by honing your technique, and investing in the right tools, in this case, running sneakers.

All running shoes are designed to better your grip, support your feet, and encourage better foot placement while running.

However, depending on your running style, you may need to be more selective on the shoes you choose.

If you prefer taking the scenic route on a mud road over a concrete pavement, you’ll need shoes with a grip to reflect it.

If you mainly train for long-distance running, you’ll need extra supportive cushioning. Or, if you’re a sprinter, you’ll need something lightweight and sleek.

If you don’t know where to start, don’t worry, we’ve gathered all of the best men’s running sneakers to help you get going on your cardio training journey below.

A favourite for many Nike fans, the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Ekiden will a spring in your step. It has the same responsive foam as the classic Peg, while the mesh in the upper makes it a comfortable fit as well as a durable choice.

Buy it here

$260

These high-performance running sneakers come in a core three-way black colourway, and have an overall low-profile design.

The 3D heel frame locks your feet in place, and the torsion spring enhances the support with every stride.

They have a Continental outsole for extra traction and have a stretchy Primeblue Primeknit upper for breathability and comfort, made from recycled materials.

Buy it here

$180

Arguably one of the most trusted and reliable running sneakers on the market are the ASICS GT-1000s, and for a good reason, too.

Not only are they long-lasting, ensuring you get plenty of wear for your money. They feature flytefoam midsole support and ortholite insoles that are durable and supportive.

When paired with GEL cushioning technology on the heel, you can take every leap feeling secure in working on your fitness goals.

Buy it here

$220

The HOVR Phantom 2 IntelliKnit offers a more sock-like fit compared to some of the other models of shoes we’ve mentioned.

While they feel like you’re wearing a sock, there’s still plenty of structural support, from the moulded midfoot panel with interior cushioning, compression mesh Energy Web with UA HOVR foam mould, and an external heel counter for more stability.

With UA HOVR technology that maintains the feedback energy on every stride, it’ll feel like there’s zero gravity holding you back, reducing the impact on your joints.

Buy it here

$180

Defying any concern with durability regarding mesh uppers, the New Balance Fresh Foam 880v11 sneakers have a double jacquard mesh upper that neither compromises on breathability nor tear-ability. The precision-engineered Fresh Foam midsole cushioning is super lightweight and comfortable, and the external heel counter encourages heel movement control.

Buy it here