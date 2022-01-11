The best summer bedding bundle kits to get hold of this season

The New Daily wants to help you find useful goods and services. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

There are few materials designed especially for warmer weather and the summer season, and it goes right down to the finest details from the weaving of the thread, the patterns that affect the breathability, and its ability to wick away moisture.

Linen, silk, satin are the most popular choices for summer bedding. Linen can absorb up to 1 ⁇ 5 of its weight in moisture before feeling damp, is one of the more affordable options, and even gets softer with every wash.

Satin is considered the more luxurious option because of its aesthetic appeal. It’s lightweight and naturally regulates your body temperature.

Whether you’re a sleeper who needs the weight of a duvet to sleep at night or just a simple sheet, we’ve gathered a great selection of bedding that’ll ensure you get a good night’s slumber during these sweaty nights.

The Valeria Vintage Softwash, much like cheese or fine wine, improves with time. The more washes you put this set through, the softer the fabric becomes. The natural linen material is spun with percale weaving and is super lightweight.

$218.00

With deep pockets to fit around most mattress sizes, this set includes one fitted sheet, one flat (top) sheet, plus pillowcase(s)*. *Double, Queen, King, and Super King include two standard pillowcases; Single and King Single include one standard pillowcase.

$10.46 to $97.96; was $14.95 to $139.95

The Vue 300 thread count sheets are constructed from superfine percale cotton that is smooth to the touch and has a refreshing crisp perfect for the warm season. The cotton itself is breathable and durable, and the set includes 1 Flat Sheet, 1 Fitted Sheet, and 2 Standard Pillowcases (1 with single and king single sizes).

$20.99 to $167.99, was $34.99 to $279.99

Crafted from the finest high-quality 400 thread bamboo and cotton blend, with sateen weaved throughout, these bedsheets are not only smoother than silk but have natural antimicrobial properties. This set includes fitted sheets that fit 50cm deep; the pillowcases and flat sheets feature cuffing and piping for a classy finish.

From $161.99, was $269.99

This blend of bamboo and cotton sateen sheets is bespoke from Home Republic and weighs in on a luxury feel and contemporary aesthetic. They’re designed especially for the warmer weather, being resistant to odour, mould, and bacteria, and naturally regulating body temperature. The set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and standard pillowcase/s.

From $230.00

With a wide selection of trendy colours and styles, these linen sheet sets from Bed Threads are carbon neutral, and the Flax Linen uses far less water and pesticides than traditional bedding.

