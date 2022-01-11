The benefits of journaling every day

The New Daily wants to help you find useful goods and services. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Journaling is more popular than ever before. Despite the stereotypes that may come to mind that are emphasized with every tween movie you have seen, journaling isn’t tied down to teenage girls but can be done by everyone regardless of age or gender.

Not only is journaling a great way to look back on fond memories such as travel expeditions, the build-up of your romantic relationships, an outlet to learn from past mistakes.

It’s self-expressive and empowering and is a great way to consult your younger self’s growing process.

There’s a range of journaling styles that may suit you, but this is different for everyone.

Natalie Goldberg famously said: “Whether you’re keeping a journal or writing as a meditation, it’s the same thing. What’s important is you’re having a relationship with your mind.”

Types of journaling

Fitness and food journaling are great ways to track your journey to a healthier lifestyle.

Dream journaling, gratitude journaling, and stream of consciousness are where you write down the plot of your slumber stories, note everything you’re grateful for, and scribble anything that comes to mind have benefits linked to mental health and understanding yourself within.

If you’re a self-proclaimed creative and need an outlet to dispense your ideas, paper and pen have been the most effective way to express yourself for thousands of years.

Benefits of journaling

Journaling has countless benefits, mainly linked to mental health. In your day-to-day life, journaling will help you stay organised and know what tasks to prioritise for the day, setting you off to be productive.

Tracking your symptoms will help you flag triggers allowing you to learn ways to control them.

Tips:

When it comes to picking up your pen and journal, it can be intimidating and challenging to know where to start, facing writers block.

The best way to conker this is by writing every day, regardless of what it is. Forming a habit will help structure your thinking process.

Keep your journal handy; whether you’re on a commute or you want to write down your thoughts on your lunch break at work, you won’t want to be caught out without it.

Most importantly, though, understand, there is no right or wrong way of journaling. As long as you express yourself and find some source of relationship building with your mind, it’s a success.

