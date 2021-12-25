Where to find the best Boxing Day sales

There have been a lot of new dates on the sales calendar in recent years, but Boxing Day is still the traditional Australian day to nab a bargain.
Boxing Day sales officially start on December 26, but some retailers have already begun offering competitive discounts. While many sales will continue into January, the best day to snatch a really good deal is of course, Boxing Day.
Here’s where you can shop up a storm.
Myer
Home of the Boxing Day sales, Myer knows how to throw a bargain party. The department store chain will combine the event with a stocktake sale, so expect some great reductions.
- 50 per cent off the original price of manchester 24/12/21 until 26/12/21
- 40 per cent off cookware 27/12/21 until 26/12/21
- 50 per cent off selected home decor 24/12/21 until 26/12/21
- 50 per cent off the original price of speakers, headphones, photographics, connected home, cases, cables and powerbanks 24/12/21 until 28/12/21
Casetify
Casetify is for the cool kids who are serious about phone protection. Their Holiday Sale applies to all products, except Co-labs and newly launched products.
- Buy two, get 20.21 per cent off 19/12/21 – 28/12/21
Under Armour
If you’ve gone a little overboard on Christmas lunches this year (who doesn’t), get on board the fitness train! Under Armous is offering discounts across it’s outlet sports clothes, shoes and accessories.
- 20 per cent off outlet 24/12/21 – 28/12/21
SurfStitch
Surfwear is always a hit in summer, so now’s the time to nab discounted threads from SurfStitch. Discounts across mens, womens and kids clothes.
- 30 per cent off new arrivals, sale and outlet 23/12/21 – 30/12/21
Bed Threads
If you’ve been waiting all year to buy new bed linen, kudos to you because the Boxing Day sales are the best time to buy manchester.
- 20 per cent off everything and up to 40 per cent off bundles with the code FRESHSTART at checkout 26/12/21 – 31/21/21
The Iconic
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or your present stash, The Iconic has it all covered. Prices have been reduced on womens, mens and kids wear, plus a range of bed linen, shoes, bags and beauty.
20 per cent off selected Coach, Michael Kors and Kate Spade styles 26/12/21-29/12/21
40 per cent off selected Calvin Klein styles 26/12/21-29/12/21
60 per cent off dresses 26/12/21-29/12/21
Up to 30 per cent off beauty 26/12/21-29/12/21
Adairs
Who ever said manchester was boring? There so many colours and patterns to choose from at Adairs, your bedroom will thank you for it. Their holiday sale started early, so get cracking!
- Up to 40 per cent 16/12/21 – 26/1/21