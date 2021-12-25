Where to find the best Boxing Day sales

There have been a lot of new dates on the sales calendar in recent years, but Boxing Day is still the traditional Australian day to nab a bargain.

Boxing Day sales officially start on December 26, but some retailers have already begun offering competitive discounts. While many sales will continue into January, the best day to snatch a really good deal is of course, Boxing Day.

Here’s where you can shop up a storm.

Myer

Home of the Boxing Day sales, Myer knows how to throw a bargain party. The department store chain will combine the event with a stocktake sale, so expect some great reductions.

Casetify

Casetify is for the cool kids who are serious about phone protection. Their Holiday Sale applies to all products, except Co-labs and newly launched products.

Under Armour

If you’ve gone a little overboard on Christmas lunches this year (who doesn’t), get on board the fitness train! Under Armous is offering discounts across it’s outlet sports clothes, shoes and accessories.

SurfStitch

Surfwear is always a hit in summer, so now’s the time to nab discounted threads from SurfStitch. Discounts across mens, womens and kids clothes.

Bed Threads

If you’ve been waiting all year to buy new bed linen, kudos to you because the Boxing Day sales are the best time to buy manchester.

The Iconic

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or your present stash, The Iconic has it all covered. Prices have been reduced on womens, mens and kids wear, plus a range of bed linen, shoes, bags and beauty.

Up to 30 per cent off beauty 26/12/21-29/12/21

Adairs

Who ever said manchester was boring? There so many colours and patterns to choose from at Adairs, your bedroom will thank you for it. Their holiday sale started early, so get cracking!