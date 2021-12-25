Don’t worry – these Boxing Day deals last all week

The New Daily wants to help you find useful goods and services. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It may be called the Boxing Day sales, but rest assured the sales go on for more than one day.

So if you missed the Boxing Day rush, don’t panic. There’s still a stack of great deals to get stuck into and we’ve got some of them right here.

Think Boxing Day sales and you probably think retail sales. Think again.

Here’s where you can snap up 15 per cent off experiences all around Australia, 20 per cent off theme parks and even 10 per cent off experiences around the world.

Look out for discounts on tickets to Universal Studios Singapore, Universal Studios Hollywood, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park Los Angeles, Warner Bros Studio Tour London, Dreamworld Gold Coast and Luna Park Melbourne.

Buy them here.

There are racks and racks of clothes retailers need to get out the door and they are relying on post-Boxing Day sales to do the job.

The Cotton On “take a further 20 per cent off” sale applies to the men’s and women’s ranges and includes Cotton On Body, but excludes Cotton On Foundation, Personalisation, Factorie, AFL, NRL, 3rd Party Products, Multipacks, and Gift Cards.

Sale begins December 27 and continues to January 4, 2022. Just pop in the promo code EXTRA20 at checkout and watch the price of your loot shrink.

Buy here

You’ve been eyeing off that exxy handbag for months now. The time to pounce is now!

Find an eye-boggling array of purses, handbags, clutches and wallets at prices you can actually afford. Click “buy now” and start planning your matching outfit, and you’re good to go.

Charles and Keith sale continues until January 16, 2022.

Buy here

Any money you can save on laptops counts, so here’s your chance to grab some great discounts. Get started with 20 per cent off a range of Dell, Lenovo, Acer, HP and Microsoft Laptops at The Good Guys (until January 3, 2022).

Buy here.

How easy are these vacs? Grab them and just glide through all the mess left on the floor. After parties, after the kids have eaten or just after a few days – these stick vacs are the best.

Sales last until January 3, 2022.

Buy here.