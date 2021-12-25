All the Boxing Day Sales you NEED to know about

The New Daily wants to help you find useful goods and services. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The day after Christmas is famous for its sales. Our favorite brands slash prices on their products so they can bring new seasonal products in ready for the new year, which means the opportunity for us to bag a bargain couldn’t be anymore convenient, especially with all the Christmas cash and giftcards we’ve received.

Most Boxing Day Sales go on for a very limited amount of time, and to be frank – it’s Boxing Day, we don’t want to spend the day shopping when we have good company, food and wine in the house! So to keep things short and sweet, we’ve gathered a list of all the Boxing Day sales you can’t afford to miss!

Get further reductions with up to 60 per cent off this Boxing Day at MATCHESFASHION

Valid until 30th January

See deal

Save 25 per cent on MAC Ready-to-Gift Sets, featuring their best-sellers, now at Saks 5th Avenue

Valid until 30th January

See deal

In Canningvale’s Boxing Day Sale, save up to 75

per cent off

22nd December – 2nd January

See deal

Catch.com.au has up to 70 per cent off a range of categories this Boxing Day

25th – 29th December

See deal

Save up to $1,199.50 on bedding in Emma Sleep’s Boxing Day sale

Emma Diamond 55 per cent off

Emma Comfort 50 per cent off

Emma Bed Base 50 per cent off

Emma Flip Topper 40 per cent off

Emma Pillow 50 per cent off

Emma Mattress Protector 40 per cent off

Valid until 31st December

See deal

Pick up a new pair of sneakers or athletic wear at New Balance in their Boxing Day sale. Shoes from $80, Apparel from $20

Valid from 23rd December until 4th January

See deal

Converse is offering 30 per cent off almost everything on their shelves (Exclude Core & Lim Ed)

Valid from 23rd December until 27th December

See deal

Get an additional 30 per cent off site wide at Bonds this Boxing Day

​​Valid from 26th until 31st December

See deal

Pick up a Surface divide from Microsoft at 20 per cent off

Valid from 25th until 31st December

See deal

Lululemon’s Boxing Day Sales is one of their most exciting sales of the year!

From 25th December until 10th January

See deal

Spend over $200 at Jo Malone and receive a complimentary Bath Oil 30ml this Boxing Day when you use the code TREAT at checkout

26th – 28th December

See deal