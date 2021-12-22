Health and beauty gifting ideas this Christmas

Taking care of your body, and making yourself feel confident without a doubt should always be a priority, which is why giving someone you care about skincare or a makeup set that’ll make them feel good about themselves is a great option at Christmas. Especially with the warmer weather drying up our skin.
Luckily, during the holiday season, there are great bargains to get a hold of, from holiday gift sets and bundles to popular gadgets that have been marked down.
We’ve gathered a great selection of gifts to inspire you what to buy for someone this Holiday season.
Pro 3000 Electric Toothbrush
$89.00, was $189.99
Eleven Australia Hydrate Trio
$42.32, was $52.90
Includes:
- ELEVEN Australia Hydrate My Hair Moisture Shampoo 300ml
- ELEVEN Australia Hydrate My Hair Moisture Conditioner 300ml
- ELEVEN Australia Miracle Hair Mask 200ml
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Limited Edition
$28.00
Adore Beauty Skincare Besties Bestsellers Kit
$129.00, worth $320.58
Includes:
- SkinCeuticals Ultra Facial Defense SPF50 30mL
- Alpha-H Liquid Gold 50mL
- Aspect Probiotic Mask 118mL
- Dermalist All Serum Skin Perfector 10mL
- Innisfree Green Tea Seed Serum 80mL
- asap gentle cleansing gel 15ml
- asap Hydrating Night Repair+ 15ml
- Medik8 Hydr8 B5 Liquid Rehydration Serum 8mL
- Adore Beauty Vegan Leather Beauty Case
Hyaluronic Hydrating Serum (Limited Edition)
$104.30, was $149
Best Seller Blockbuster Haircare Set (Limited Edition)
$170.00
Sephora’s Holiday Vibes Glowing Masks Set (Limited Edition)
$22.40, was $32
Tarte’s Sea Salt Lyfe Eyeshadow Palette (Limited Edition)
$60.00
C15 Super Booster
$62.00
SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
$38.01