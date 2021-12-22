Partner Health and beauty gifting ideas this Christmas

Health and beauty gifting ideas this Christmas

We’ve gathered a great selection of gifts to inspire you what to buy for someone this Holiday season. Photo: Element5 Digital on Unsplash
Taking care of your body, and making yourself feel confident without a doubt should always be a priority, which is why giving someone you care about skincare or a makeup set that’ll make them feel good about themselves is a great option at Christmas. Especially with the warmer weather drying up our skin.

Luckily, during the holiday season, there are great bargains to get a hold of, from holiday gift sets and bundles to popular gadgets that have been marked down.

Pro 3000 Electric Toothbrush

 

$89.00, was $189.99

Buy it here

Eleven Australia Hydrate Trio

$42.32, was $52.90

Includes:

  • ELEVEN Australia Hydrate My Hair Moisture Shampoo 300ml
  • ELEVEN Australia Hydrate My Hair Moisture Conditioner 300ml
  • ELEVEN Australia Miracle Hair Mask 200ml

Buy it here

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Limited Edition

$28.00

Buy it here

Adore Beauty Skincare Besties Bestsellers Kit

$129.00, worth $320.58

Includes:

  • SkinCeuticals Ultra Facial Defense SPF50 30mL
  • Alpha-H Liquid Gold 50mL
  • Aspect Probiotic Mask 118mL
  • Dermalist All Serum Skin Perfector 10mL
  • Innisfree Green Tea Seed Serum 80mL
  • asap gentle cleansing gel 15ml
  • asap Hydrating Night Repair+ 15ml
  • Medik8 Hydr8 B5 Liquid Rehydration Serum 8mL
  • Adore Beauty Vegan Leather Beauty Case

Buy it here

Hyaluronic Hydrating Serum (Limited Edition)

$104.30, was $149

Buy it here

Best Seller Blockbuster Haircare Set (Limited Edition)

$170.00

Buy it here

Sephora’s Holiday Vibes Glowing Masks Set (Limited Edition)

$22.40, was $32

Buy it here

Tarte’s Sea Salt Lyfe Eyeshadow Palette (Limited Edition)

$60.00

Buy it here

C15 Super Booster

 

$62.00

Buy it here

SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

$38.01

Buy it here

 

