Best gifts for someone looking to get fit in 2022
Updated:

Best gifts for someone looking to get fit in 2022


With New Year just around the corner, there’s no doubt you’ll be shopping for someone who has a New Year’s Resolution to change their lifestyle, whether it’s to get fit or improve their overall health.

What better way to encourage them more than gifting them something that will help contribute towards their goals.

From air fryers to find alternative ways to cook, headphones to workout in, gym equipment, running trainers, and fitness trackers, we’ve gathered a great selection of gifts for someone looking to get fit in 2022.

We’ve searched high and low for what are some of the most in-demand products used by everyone, from amateurs to athletes, that can suit all budgets. See below our top picks.

ASICS Men’s GEL-Venture 8 Running Shoes – Black/White

$71.99, was $89.99

Buy it here

GARMIN FENIX® 6 PROBLACK WITH BLACK BAND

$649, was $1,149

Buy it here

THE RAGUN ELITE PERCUSSIVE THERAPY DEVICEBLACK

$549

Buy it here

THE RAGUN SMART FOAM ROLLER

$169

Buy it here

NUTRIBULLET Blender Combo 1200

$249.00

Buy it here

Ninja Airfryer Deluxe

$199.00

Buy it here

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones

 

$349.00

Buy it here

FITBIT CHARGE 4 ADVANCE FITNESS TRACKER + GPSBLACK

 

$149, was $179

Buy it here

Activus 30kg Dumbbell Set

 

$149

Buy it here

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder Extreme Milk Chocolate 5lb

$94.95

Buy it here

 

