Partner Christmas gift guide: portable speakers

Christmas gift guide: portable speakers

Pick of the bunch portable speakers. Photo: Getty Images.
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

The New Daily wants to help you find useful goods and services. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With the long-awaited warm weather finally here, we hope to be spending more time outdoors by the pool, in the park and in our backyards hanging out with friends and family.

And those times are always better when there’s music playing.

This is why portable speakers make a great present at Christmas. And better yet, they will form lasting memories of summer fun.

There are so many different types of portable speakers on the market – from boomboxes to small pocket-sized speakers.

We’ve gathered a great selection of portable speakers that will suit all budgets.

Kogan IP65 Water Resistant Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 360° Sound

$39.99, was $89.99

  • Up to 24 hours playtime with the 4400mAh battery
  • 12 W output of sound, with 360° surround sound
  • IP65 water-resistant rating

Buy it here

JBL CHARGE ESSENTIAL PORTABLE WATERPROOF SPEAKER

$149, was $199

  • Waterproof and dust resistant
  • 20 hours battery life

Buy it here

SONY EXTRA BASS ™ PORTABLE BLUETOOTH SPEAKERBLUE

$199

  • Waterproof and dust resistant
  • 12 hours battery life
  • Compact, lightweight, and easy to carry

Buy it here

Beats Pill+ Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker – Black

$199, was $249.95

  • Charges in just 3 hours
  • 12 hours battery life
  • A simple button to play, skip, pause, and make phone calls from

Buy it here

UE BOOM 3 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$179

  • Range: 45 metres
  • 360° sound design
  • 15 hours battery life

Buy it here

HARMAN KARDON ONYX STUDIO7 W/LESS SPEAKER

$429

  • Features an anodized aluminum handle that doubles as a sturdy base to make it more portable.
  • 8 hours battery life
  • Connect two BlueTooth devices at once, or add another ONYX speaker to enrich the audio experience

Buy it here

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker

$99, was $129

  • 33m range
  • 360 degrees of sound
  • 13 hours battery life
  • P67-rated waterproof

Buy it here 

$399

  • Two max paired devices
  • 15 hours playback time
  • Waterproof

Buy it here

Follow Us

Live News

Growing up in Australia
Growing Up in Australia: Capturing diversity of nation through thought-provoking recollections
Anthony Albanese: How Labor will revitalise communities and businesses by buying Australian
first-home-buyers-superannuation
How to use your superannuation to save for a home deposit
Omicron symptoms
Omicron symptoms: The differences between COVID and a common cold
No Omicron lockdowns amid calls for earlier boosters, voluntary masks
Christmas weather
Weather bureau’s elves predict Santa won’t need his winter woollies