Christmas gift guide: portable speakers

With the long-awaited warm weather finally here, we hope to be spending more time outdoors by the pool, in the park and in our backyards hanging out with friends and family.
And those times are always better when there’s music playing.
This is why portable speakers make a great present at Christmas. And better yet, they will form lasting memories of summer fun.
There are so many different types of portable speakers on the market – from boomboxes to small pocket-sized speakers.
We’ve gathered a great selection of portable speakers that will suit all budgets.
Kogan IP65 Water Resistant Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 360° Sound
$39.99, was $89.99
- Up to 24 hours playtime with the 4400mAh battery
- 12 W output of sound, with 360° surround sound
- IP65 water-resistant rating
JBL CHARGE ESSENTIAL PORTABLE WATERPROOF SPEAKER
$149, was $199
- Waterproof and dust resistant
- 20 hours battery life
SONY EXTRA BASS ™ PORTABLE BLUETOOTH SPEAKERBLUE
$199
- Waterproof and dust resistant
- 12 hours battery life
- Compact, lightweight, and easy to carry
Beats Pill+ Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker – Black
$199, was $249.95
- Charges in just 3 hours
- 12 hours battery life
- A simple button to play, skip, pause, and make phone calls from
UE BOOM 3 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$179
- Range: 45 metres
- 360° sound design
- 15 hours battery life
HARMAN KARDON ONYX STUDIO7 W/LESS SPEAKER
$429
- Features an anodized aluminum handle that doubles as a sturdy base to make it more portable.
- 8 hours battery life
- Connect two BlueTooth devices at once, or add another ONYX speaker to enrich the audio experience
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker
$99, was $129
- 33m range
- 360 degrees of sound
- 13 hours battery life
- P67-rated waterproof
JBL XTREME 3 PORTABLE WATERPROOF SPEAKERBLACK
$399
- Two max paired devices
- 15 hours playback time
- Waterproof