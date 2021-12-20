Christmas gift guide: portable speakers

The New Daily wants to help you find useful goods and services. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With the long-awaited warm weather finally here, we hope to be spending more time outdoors by the pool, in the park and in our backyards hanging out with friends and family.

And those times are always better when there’s music playing.

This is why portable speakers make a great present at Christmas. And better yet, they will form lasting memories of summer fun.

There are so many different types of portable speakers on the market – from boomboxes to small pocket-sized speakers.

We’ve gathered a great selection of portable speakers that will suit all budgets.

$39.99, was $89.99

Up to 24 hours playtime with the 4400mAh battery

12 W output of sound, with 360° surround sound

IP65 water-resistant rating

$149, was $199

Waterproof and dust resistant

20 hours battery life

$199

Waterproof and dust resistant

12 hours battery life

Compact, lightweight, and easy to carry

$199, was $249.95

Charges in just 3 hours

12 hours battery life

A simple button to play, skip, pause, and make phone calls from

$179

Range: 45 metres

360° sound design

15 hours battery life

$429

Features an anodized aluminum handle that doubles as a sturdy base to make it more portable.

8 hours battery life

Connect two BlueTooth devices at once, or add another ONYX speaker to enrich the audio experience

$99, was $129

33m range

360 degrees of sound

13 hours battery life

P67-rated waterproof

$399

Two max paired devices

15 hours playback time

Waterproof

