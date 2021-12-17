Party supplies to bring in the New Year

The New Daily wants to help you find useful goods and services. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Let’s celebrate and say goodbye (and good riddance) to 2021!

The end of a frustrating year full of pandemic restrictions, border closures and lockdowns should go off with a bang.

We’ve assembled a cracking list of party supplies to make sure your New Year’s Eve party is one to remember!

A fun NYE party needs to be lit up! Once strung up, these 20m marquee lights add instant fun. And don’t worry, they will still work in the rain.

$89.99

Right foot on red, left hand on yellow – it’s Twister time! Get your party guests moving at any party venue with this fun rug.

$29.99

What’s a New Year’s Eve party without glow sticks? Loved by adults and kids alike, this 30-pack will keep all the partygoers happy.

$30.78

No more spills with this lidded tumber. Plus, your wine stays cool, even when you’re holding it, with the insulated, stainless steel double walls.

$17.46

Sing the night away with this awesome gold karaoke mic. Sync it up with Bluetooth and you’re favourite tracks will be playing through the built-in loudspeaker.

Serve up your food in style. Rhis 32cm stoneware platter has a matte finish and if you love it, the good news is there’s a matching Alex Liddy Share Collection range.

No more forgetting where you put your champagne glass. These multi-coloured stems are perfect for parties. Just tell your guests to remember the colour and all you need to do is pour the bubbles.

Impress the party guests with this super cool cocktail set. Get the spirits, mixers and ice ready because there’s going to be a whole lot of shaking going on!

If you’re serious about your sound quality, check out this powerful 800w party speaker. It’s splashproof, so you can park it near the pool or in the middle of a water fight. It’s customisable light patterns can be synced with the music.

When the music stops, you’ll be thankful you have this silky eye mask to fall into bed with. You may even be using it the next day!

