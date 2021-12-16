Ten must-have gadgets gifts anyone would be thankful for

The New Daily wants to help you find useful goods and services. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Gadgets and electronics are arguably the most common gift to be found under our Christmas trees every year, and that trend is sure to grow as new inventions are released.

Afterall gadgets nowadays make our life easier or better, whether it’s to immerse ourselves further into media, making the experience that much more pleasurable, or a more practical gadget designed to cut down tedious work or provide better results.

From electrical toothbrushes to video doorbells you can use to talk to the postman even when you’re away from your home, we’ve gathered our top picks on the best must-have gadgets that anyone would be thankful for.

$188, was $229

Charging dock station

2-in-1 vacuuming and wet mopping capabilities

Battery time: 90 minutes (fully charged)

Buy it here

$139.00, was $269.00

Pressure sensor to protect gums

Bluetooth connectivity to give feedback

5 cleaning modes

2 weeks of battery life

Buy it here

$699

Auto shut-off after 10 minutes of inactivity

Comes with the MAGNETIC 360° CHARGING CABLE

Up to 30 minutes wireless styling, or style your hair with the cord plugged in for a longer run time

Buy it here

$29.99, was $99.99

1.3” TFT LCD Full touchscreen

Heart rate monitor

9 sports modes including running, walking, biking, and many more

5ATM Water-resistant

Real-time notifications for apps and SMS

Buy it here

$59.99, was $169.99

60W Soundbar featuring a built-in subwoofer for thumping bass

Immersive Dolby Audio Technology

Bluetooth 5.0 that you can connect up to 18m away

Buy it here

Kogan 26800mAh 118W Powerbank with PD and QC 3.0 (Space Grey)

$69.99, was $219.99

26,800mAh battery with 102W output

Qualcomm Quick Charge QC 3.0 up to 18W*

Charge two devices at 50W output rapidly at once

3 x Ports to charge and use devices simultaneously

Buy it here

$197, was $229.95

9-second self-timer, perfect for group photos

2 fixed focus zones 0.55m-1.3m, 0.6m-infinity

2 lens autofocus system provides sharp photos; Focal length: Close-up (lens 1) 94.96 mm – Distance (lens 2) 102.35 mm

Field of view: 41 degrees vertical, 40 degrees horizontal

Buy it here

$49, was $99

Over 200,000 shows and movies to choose from

4K HD streaming

Built-in Alexa voice control

Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and many more streaming platforms

Buy it here

$169, was $199

4 AUTO-IQ® PRESET PROGRAMS

Designed to be easy to clean

1100-watt power-dense motor ensures consistent high speed to deliver performance

Buy it here

$249, was $329

160° Field Of View

1080p video footage

Receive real-time notifications on your phone and tablet

See, hear and speak to whoever’s at your front door with real-time video and audio

Buy it here