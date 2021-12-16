Ten must-have gadgets gifts anyone would be thankful for

The New Daily wants to help you find useful goods and services. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Gadgets and electronics are arguably the most common gift to be found under our Christmas trees every year, and that trend is sure to grow as new inventions are released.
Afterall gadgets nowadays make our life easier or better, whether it’s to immerse ourselves further into media, making the experience that much more pleasurable, or a more practical gadget designed to cut down tedious work or provide better results.
From electrical toothbrushes to video doorbells you can use to talk to the postman even when you’re away from your home, we’ve gathered our top picks on the best must-have gadgets that anyone would be thankful for.
MyGenie Robotic Vacuum – Black ZX1000
$188, was $229
- Charging dock station
- 2-in-1 vacuuming and wet mopping capabilities
- Battery time: 90 minutes (fully charged)
Smart 7 7000 Electric Toothbrush with Travel Case
$139.00, was $269.00
- Pressure sensor to protect gums
- Bluetooth connectivity to give feedback
- 5 cleaning modes
- 2 weeks of battery life
DYSON CORRALE BLUE/COPPER
$699
- Auto shut-off after 10 minutes of inactivity
- Comes with the MAGNETIC 360° CHARGING CABLE
- Up to 30 minutes wireless styling, or style your hair with the cord plugged in for a longer run time
Kogan Active+ Lite Smart Watch (Classic Black)
$29.99, was $99.99
- 1.3” TFT LCD Full touchscreen
- Heart rate monitor
- 9 sports modes including running, walking, biking, and many more
- 5ATM Water-resistant
- Real-time notifications for apps and SMS
Kogan 2.1Ch 60W Dolby Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer
$59.99, was $169.99
- 60W Soundbar featuring a built-in subwoofer for thumping bass
- Immersive Dolby Audio Technology
- Bluetooth 5.0 that you can connect up to 18m away
Kogan 26800mAh 118W Powerbank with PD and QC 3.0 (Space Grey)
$69.99, was $219.99
- 26,800mAh battery with 102W output
- Qualcomm Quick Charge QC 3.0 up to 18W*
- Charge two devices at 50W output rapidly at once
- 3 x Ports to charge and use devices simultaneously
Polaroid 9027 Now i-Type Camera – White
$197, was $229.95
- 9-second self-timer, perfect for group photos
- 2 fixed focus zones 0.55m-1.3m, 0.6m-infinity
- 2 lens autofocus system provides sharp photos; Focal length: Close-up (lens 1) 94.96 mm – Distance (lens 2) 102.35 mm
- Field of view: 41 degrees vertical, 40 degrees horizontal
AMAZON FIRE TV STICK 4K WITH ALEXA VOICE REMOTEDOLBY VISION2021
$49, was $99
- Over 200,000 shows and movies to choose from
- 4K HD streaming
- Built-in Alexa voice control
- Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and many more streaming platforms
NINJA FOODI POWER NUTRI DUO
$169, was $199
- 4 AUTO-IQ® PRESET PROGRAMS
- Designed to be easy to clean
- 1100-watt power-dense motor ensures consistent high speed to deliver performance
RING VIDEO DOORBELL 4
$249, was $329
- 160° Field Of View
- 1080p video footage
- Receive real-time notifications on your phone and tablet
- See, hear and speak to whoever’s at your front door with real-time video and audio