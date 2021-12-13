Gift round up: Headphones for all tastes

The New Daily wants to help you find useful goods and services. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
More people are indulging in the form of audio media in their day-to-day lives, whether it’s taking a dog on a walk while listening to true crime podcasts, an Audiobook on the way to pick up a coffee in the morning or music to get you pumped for a workout session.
Headphones are a great universally loved gift that anyone would be grateful for.
And when we use something often, we want to make sure it’s going to last and worth the initial investment.
If you’re not sure where to start the hunt for the ultimate headphones to gift someone this Christmas, do not stress.
We’ve gathered a great selection of some of the best performing and most loved headphones suitable for anyone; from overhead headphones that will block out the noise while commuting, to workout headphones that won’t fall out of your ears. See our top picks below.
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones (Matte Black)
$199, was $299
- 40 hours battery life
- 5 minutes charging for 3 hours of listening time ith Fast Fuel
- Adjustable fit, comfort-cushioned ear cups
- Noise cancellation
Kogan T3 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case
$49.99, was $159.99
- 18 hours battery life
- Charging Case: 400mAh Rechargeable Battery
Beats Studio Buds Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones – White
$179, was $199.95
- 8 hours battery life
- Up to 24 hours of listening time with the charging case
- 5-minute Fast Fuel charging gives up to 1 hour of playback
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
$299
- 5-18 hours Battery life
- Worry-free water resistance
- Includes charging case
Surface Headphones 2
$399.95
- Full charge in less than 2 hours
- 5 hours battery life*
- Noise cancellation
Aftershokz Aeropex Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones
- 8 hours battery life
- Full charge in less than 2 hours
JBL Tune 760NC Wireless Headphones – Black
$179
- Up to 35 hours of play time
- Full charge in 2 hours
- Noise cancellation
SENNHEISER RF WIRELESS HEADPHONES
$159
- 25 hours battery life
- Noise cancellation
JABRA ELITE 75T WIRELESS HEADPHONES W/ANCTITANIUM BLACK
$149
- 25 hours battery life
- Water resistant
- Noise cancellation
SONY WIRELESS NOISE CANCELLING HEADPHONES BLACK
$389
- Award-winning headphones
- 8 hours battery life
- Water resistant
- Noise cancellation