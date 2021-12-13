Gift round up: Headphones for all tastes

The New Daily wants to help you find useful goods and services. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

More people are indulging in the form of audio media in their day-to-day lives, whether it’s taking a dog on a walk while listening to true crime podcasts, an Audiobook on the way to pick up a coffee in the morning or music to get you pumped for a workout session.

Headphones are a great universally loved gift that anyone would be grateful for.

And when we use something often, we want to make sure it’s going to last and worth the initial investment.

If you’re not sure where to start the hunt for the ultimate headphones to gift someone this Christmas, do not stress.

We’ve gathered a great selection of some of the best performing and most loved headphones suitable for anyone; from overhead headphones that will block out the noise while commuting, to workout headphones that won’t fall out of your ears. See our top picks below.

$199, was $299

40 hours battery life

5 minutes charging for 3 hours of listening time ith Fast Fuel

Adjustable fit, comfort-cushioned ear cups

Noise cancellation

$49.99, was $159.99

18 hours battery life

Charging Case: 400mAh Rechargeable Battery

$179, was $199.95

8 hours battery life

Up to 24 hours of listening time with the charging case

5-minute Fast Fuel charging gives up to 1 hour of playback

$299

5-18 hours Battery life

Worry-free water resistance

Includes charging case

$399.95

Full charge in less than 2 hours

5 hours battery life*

Noise cancellation

$249.00

8 hours battery life

Full charge in less than 2 hours

$179

Up to 35 hours of play time

Full charge in 2 hours

Noise cancellation

$159

25 hours battery life

Noise cancellation

$149

25 hours battery life

Water resistant

Noise cancellation

$389

Award-winning headphones

8 hours battery life

Water resistant

Noise cancellation

