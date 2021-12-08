The best home decor gifts to give this Christmas

Buying gifts for someone’s home is arguably one of the safest bets to place during Christmas. You can never have enough on your home decor list to mark it as complete. There’s always a few things that someone needs that they never get round to buying.

Whether you’re buying something for two people that are together, or someone who has just moved into a new home and is trying to turn their house into a home, homeware gifts are easily the most universal gifts to buy.

We’ve gathered a great selection of gifts, from waffle-knit throws that add texture to the space, to outdoor string lights, boho-inspired baskets, and many more!

$89.99

Finally, the warm seasons are upon us, which means it’s time to spend more time outdoors, throwing fun barbecue parties, or having a glass of wine and reading novels to unwind on a Friday evening. What better way to improve the space than timeless heavy-duty festoon lights that will create the perfect aura.

$29.99 – $39.99, was $59.99 – $79.99

This simplistic yet boho-inspired basket is weaved with texture and rich tapestry that instantly captures the eyes of anyone in the room. They’re a complement to any plant in a pot.

$88.99

To be set up indoors or outdoors, this set of three concrete planters is durable and simple in design. They can be set together, stagnant with different tropical plants, or you can distribute them throughout the home.

$29.99 – $39.99, was $69.99 – $99.99

Choose between three colours: Blue, Iron, or Rust. These cushions can be chucked casually on the bed, which looks great with linen, or on the sofa. They’re made from 100% eco-friendly recycled polyester and capture the perfect natural aesthetic.

$69.99

Candles are one of the safest options when it comes to buying someone a gift. This Scented Soy Wax Candle is reminiscent of our favourite summer scents, vanilla bean, and passionfruit. The zesty notes paired with the classic creamy undertones add a refreshing atmosphere to any home.

$59.00

This rather boujee-looking hamper was designed in collaboration with Luke Arnold x Gorman. With an eye-catching illustrative serpent slithering across the side of the canvas, this hamper is without a doubt an attention-seeker.

$29.00, was $39.00

There are countless benefits to having more greenery in your home, which is why the movement towards bringing more species of plants into the house is only growing more. This cute pottery hanging plant is a great alternative way to showcase plants that is different from a traditional plant pot.

$69.99 – $99.99, was $149.99 – $199.99

Waffle knit blankets, unlike wooly ones, are a great all-season throw that looks great hanging over the armrest of your sofa, or bottom of your bed. The waffle pattern is a clean look that adds texture, which paired with a neutral tone like beige, can be worked into any interior.

