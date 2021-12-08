Christmas gift guide: presents under $30, $50, $100 and $200

The New Daily wants to help you find useful goods and services. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The countdown to December 25 is on and it’s high time to sleigh that Christmas gift list!

Here, we bring you a gift guide for all budgets. From under $20, under $50, under $100 and under $200. With this handy list, there’s no need to hit the shops, just press ‘buy now’ and you’re all set.

Under $20

A super fancy sleep set containing a satin pillowcase and satin eye mask. Comes in three colours.

$19.99. Buy it here

Give the gift of gold as well as a relaxing experience. This $15 minute mask comes with a silicon applicator.

$16 Buy it here

In order not to forget your reusable coffee cup, you need one for the office, one at home and one in the car. A perfect gift for coffee lovers and the forgetful.

$12.90 Buy it here

This Circa candle hits all the nice nose notes: sea salt, jasmine, vanilla and driftwood. What’s not to like?

$18.95 Buy it here

Under $50

One for the champagne lovers and just in time for summer celebrations. This Alex Liddy set includes four elegant, long stem flutes.

$39.99 Buy it here

A quick-dry Sky Gazer towel made with 350gsm SandResist™ fabric that comes with a matching waterproof bag. Ideal for the beach, pool, travel or the gym.

$44.99 Buy it here

This Lenovo Smart Clock Essential has an easy to see display plus a built-in nightlight. You can use it to talk to Google to ask questions, play music and even control smart home devices.

$46 Buy it here

Just add water and up to seven drops of essential oil, and this diffuser will have you relaxing in minutes.

$49.95 Buy it here

Under $100

These luxurious pyjamas feel silky soft, thanks to the sateen weave bamboo fabric. Bundle prices of tops and shorts are 53 per cent off.

$83.21 Buy them here

This cute 100 per cent leather Aje coin purse is so bright you’ll never lose it. It features a braided side detail and a handy zip tag so you can easily open it up and grab your loose change.

$95 Buy it here

When you don’t know what to buy someone, chocolate is always the answer. This fun Christmas collection of 30 sweet, salty, fruity and boozy chocolate marbles is sure to go down a treat. Best of all, same day delivery is available in metro Melbourne until 12pm on Christmas Eve.

$79.90 Buy it here

This super soft set of towels includes two bath sheets, two bath towels, two hand towels and two face washers. Comes in 11 colours.

$99.99 Buy them here

Under $200

These AirPods go anywhere, anytime with connection to iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Apple TV. The charging case provides more than 24 hours of battery life. Priced down from $219.

$178 Buy here

A professional-strength motor lets you dry your hair super fast without the frizz and flyaways. With a 3m long cable, an ergonomic design and variable temperature controls, it delivers a salon experience.

$175 Buy it here

Ahh, the indulgence of hotel-quality sheets. This 3000 thread count sheet set is available in queen, king and super king sizes.

$129 Buy them here

A complete skin care routine that includes a cleanser, toner, liquid exfoliant, super antioxidant concentrate serum with retinol, Ultra-Sheer Daily Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 15, an Invisible Finish Moisture Gel and oil-absorbing mask. Perfect for those with combination skin.

$197.62 Buy it here