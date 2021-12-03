Christmas gift guide: for her, him, kids and teens

The New Daily wants to help you find useful goods and services. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

December is here and it’s time to get cracking on that Christmas list! Here you’ll find a curated list of best buys for kids, teens, her and him.

Kids

Artie is a coding robot who can draw whatever you program. Just drag and drop blocks of code, then test your program with the online simulator before setting Artie up with a sheet of paper. Watch how your instructions come to life on the paper in front of you!

$159

Buy it here

Parents of toddlers and young children will love this mat as much as their kids will. There are four coloured panels to draw on with the Aquadoodle pen. Use it at home and easy to take on holidays or when visiting friends.

$28.95

Buy it here

This is one of those gifts you say is for the children, when in actual fact it’s just as much for the adults. The Giant Jumbling Tower is perfect for backyard barbecues or as a fun family activity at birthday parties and picnics. There are 54 hand-dyed blocks that are all light-weight, so no one gets hurt if they happen to be in the way of a collapse!

$74.99

Buy it here

Perfect for the kids who love to get on two wheels and test their gravity skills. The Crazy Skates Revel Stunts/Trick Scooter comes in five colour combinations. It has a lightweight deck, 110mm Alloy Core wheels and a Flex Spring Steel brake for strength and durability.

$239.95

Buy it here

Teens

This small speaker is ideal for travelling or just taking to a friend’s place. It’s lightweight and durable and comes in three different colours: green, blue and grey. The LightFX button pulsates a rotation of seven different coloured lights.

$19.95

Buy it here

Sleek and comfortable, these earbuds are designed to be with you at all times. Sweaty times and rainy times included thanks to the IPX4 rating certified, which means it can resist water splashes from any direction. Perhaps the best feature is the tap to pause, which lets you stop the sound to be aware of your surroundings.

$279

Buy it here

With an age recommendation from 7+, this unconventional card game will have teens exploding with laughter (along with the kittens). The aim of the game is to slowly eliminate players with exploding kittens.

$32.99

Buy it here

You can’t go past the original ghd. With floating ceramic plates and a rounded shape, this ghd curls and waves as easily as it straightens. There’s also a professional 2.7m swivel cable to prevent line tangles. Comes with a 12-month warranty too.

$220

Buy it here

Her

Bring the posh to the picnic with this portable picnic table that’s built to hold a bottle of wine and six glasses safely off the ground. Take it to the park or the beach and hey presto, no more worrying about spilled wine.

$75.80

Buy it here

An easy-to-grab toe with a cute fruity print that’s exclusively Gorman. It’s water resistant, so it can handle your day to day adventures and it’s reversible. For a different style, you can fold the sides of the bag in and tie it up.

$49

Buy it here

Beach days, here we come. This bright picnic chair is your ticket to kicking back on the sand, not in the sand. Folds easily and is lightweight, so it’s no hassle to take it to and from the car.

$49.95

Buy it here

People rave about Lululemon running leggings and with good reason. Unlike most running tights, there’s no inseam so it makes for a smoother stride. There’s a back pocket to tuck your key into and a continuous drawcord, so you won’t lose one end. Made with Nulux™ fabric, these legging are smooth and lightweight.

$109

Buy them here

Him

A no-fuss cap comes in handy whatever the occasion. Chuck it in the car, sit it by the door or just keep it on your head. Comes in military, grey marle or gravel stone.

$19.99

Buy it here

Just one look at this towel and you’ll want to drop everything to go to the beach. It’s super soft jacquard velour on the front and good old terry towelling on the back. A generous 80 x 170 cm makes sure you’re all dry when you need to be and there’s enough towel to lay back on.

$24.99

Buy it here

This deep tissue massage gun is the perfect way to sooth your muscles after the gym or just a long day at work. It uses a high frequency pulse action to penetrate deep into the muscle tissue, making it perfect to use before and after exercise, or to simply ease soreness.

$79

Buy it here

Block out all that unwanted noise with these wireless headphones. Thanks to Bluetooth connection, you can go wherever with them on. When you’ve had enough silence for one day, there’s also the ability to connect to music, TV, radio or podcasts.

$199

Buy it here