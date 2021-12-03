10 gifts under $50 to get this Christmas

The New Daily wants to help you find useful goods and services. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This year, shoppers are doing their Christmas shopping earlier instead of leaving it to the last minute due to supply chain issues causing a delay in deliveries.

But shopping earlier also reduces the stress of trying to find what gifts to get, especially if you’re already short for ideas.

It doesn’t matter how much you know someone, some people are more difficult than others to buy presents for. If you’re shopping for someone difficult or searching for inspiration in what to get them then you’ve come to the right place.

We’ve gathered ten gifts that all come within your budget that anyone would be lucky to receive, from diffusers, card games, to weather stations that act as a functioning forecaster and home decor.

If your budget stretches to $100, check out which gadgets are within your budget to gift this Christmas.

$35, was $54.95

Featuring 12 LED lights that create the mood desired, this Milano Decor Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser and Humidifier can create the perfect relaxing ambiance in any home. Unlike candles that propose risk when left unattended, this diffuser includes three popular scents to get started.

$29.95

Traditionally used by mariners, this unique weather glass station is both functional, by responding to atmospheric changes to predict the weather, and complements any home interior style. It features a cloud-shaped storm glass and sits on a block of wood.

$39, was $79

It’s the 21st century, and everyone’s turning their home into a smart one. Acting as a personal assistant, while doubling up as a speaker that has 40% stronger bass than the predecessor, the Google Nest Mini speaker is open to all your requests with a simple “Hey Google”… followed by weather, news, or any other questions you may have.

$49.99, was $69.99

The perfect gift for anyone who is planning to take their new year’s resolutions by storm, Kogan’s Active II Smart Watch has a sleek 1.55” TFT-LCD touch screen display where you can control music, read messages and reject calls with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Monitor workout progress via one of the most popular fitness apps, Strava. There are 14 sport modes, including walking running, cycling, pool swimming, hiking, cricket, yoga, and many more. It’s designed to track and monitor stress levels, calories, sleep, blood oxygen levels, menstrual cycle, and much more!

$49.99, was $159.99

These noise-canceling earphones come with a cordless UI charging case that can provide additional 24 hours of playtime. Featuring the impressive Qualcomm AptX deep bass technology for an even better listening experience, whoever walks around with these headphones will get a whole new dimension to their favourite songs. They have up to 18 hours of listening and talking time.

$19.99, was $69.99

Nowadays, everyone is listening to podcasts, audiobooks, or music, which is what makes portable speakers one of the safer gift options when shopping for someone. This waterproof Bluetooth speaker has up to 12 hours of playtime, plus, a built-in microphone to take calls, which is great if you’re multitasking.

$49, was $99

Newly marked down to half price during the holiday season, the Fire TV stick is a great way to refresh your TV with plenty of new content with streaming platforms. Whether it’s movie night with your family, sports night with your friends, or time to unwind with some music, this Amazon Fire Stick will give the 4K Ultra HD experience.

$46.55, was $59

Let’s be honest, who doesn’t love deep-fried food. From the perfect golden brown fries to the crispiest of chicken, sometimes there’s no comparing to the taste and textures a good old deep fryer gives to our food. This 0.9 compact deep fryer is perfect for the home, cooking in small batches on special occasions.

$48, was $69

Heading into the warmest seasons of the year, a fan that’s large enough to keep the cool air circulating throughout the house is a godsend. This 50cm floor fan has three speed settings and 5 high-velocity blades. You can adjust the tilt up to 90 degrees. This fan is perfect for the challenge of restless sweaty nights and heatwaves ahead.

$47.96

We’ve all heard of that one inappropriate card game that’ll show you a new side to friends and family that you’ve probably never seen. Well here it is, but the Aussie edition. It’s made for 3-20+ players, 17 and older.

