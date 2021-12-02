10 tech gifts under $100 to get this Christmas

The New Daily wants to help you find useful goods and services. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

When you shop gifts for family and friends at Christmas, it’s good to have a budget in mind.

Whether you’re looking to spend $50 or less, or $100 or less, you’ve come to the right place for creative ideas.

A hundred dollars stretches quite far, even on tech and gadgets which are notorious for being expensive.

You can find soundbars, headphones, smart home devices, and much more, all within your price range.

All of which make a great and thoughtful present, especially for someone that spends a lot of time on their computer, whether it’s for work or leisure.

To inspire your Christmas gifting this year, we’ve gathered a great selection of presents any recipient will be lucky to have, all for under $100!

Laser 2.1-Channel Soundbar w/ Bluetooth & Wireless Sub-Woofer

$99, was $129

Just dropped in price to make the cut in one of the best gifts under $100. The Laser 2.1 Channel Soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer and has a built-in FM radio to kickstart the day with your favourite breakfast show or connect via Bluetooth to play your favorite playlist. This soundbar is the ultimate upgrade for movie night.

Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker with Google Assistant – Sky Blue

$39, was $79

The all-new Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker is twice as strong in power and bass and features improved voice recognition.

The Nest Mini is compatible with almost every smart device and allows you to control your home with your voice, just ask Google for any request, or connect other smart devices like a light bulb and say goodbye to the need to light switches.

JBL CLIP 4 Bluetooth Speaker – Black

$69, was $89.95

With summer here, the temptation to grab your beach towel and head to the beach, or host a barbeque with your family and friends becomes that much more irresistible, but what makes both of these better is you can blare your favourite tunes.

The JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker is ultra-compact and has a built-in carabiner. And despite its small size, it brings rich audio and a thumping bass wherever you go.

CYGNETT 20,000 MAH 18W POWER BANKBLACK

$74, was $99

Considered an essential in this day and age is a portable battery pack that you can chuck in your backpack as you head out.

This battery pack, when fully charged, can power your mobile device up to almost 8 times, perfect for trips where you may not have access to power.

LOGITECH USB HEADSET H540

$99

Working remotely has become a popular lifestyle change many of us have taken under our wing if not five days a week, at least one occasion. There’s nothing more distracting than taking a client call with terrible audio quality or noise in the background.

Logitech’s headphones are plug-in and play with a USB-A connector. With a built-in equaliser and Lazer tuned drivers for precision audio, these headphones are comfortable and lightweight and deliver rich audio.

Dell Premier Rechargeable Wireless Mouse – MS7421W

$65.66, was $98

One of the common problems with most rechargeable wireless mouses is the battery life, but it won’t be a problem with this Dell Premier. A full charge lasts six months, and whenever you do run out of battery, just two minutes of charge provides enough power for a full day of work. Much better than using a trackpad on a laptop.

ALIENWARE 510H 7.1 GAMING HEADSET AW510H – DARK SIDE OF THE MOON

$94.95, was $211

Dive right into the action and be footsteps ahead of your competition with this 7.1 virtual surround sound Alienware Immersive Audio technology.

These gaming headphones feature custom-tuned 50mm 20Hz-40KHz drivers for high-resolution audio, giving you the edge over your opponent by hearing their footsteps in first-person shooters.

LOGITECH C505 HD WEBCAM

$99

Capturing crisp HD 720p video footage, and featuring a built-in microphone that can hear up to three meters away, the C505 is a great all-around webcam for business, or for catching up with friends and family.

It comes with an extra-long 2m USB-A camera which gives you some wiggle room in where you mount it.

Ultimate Anti-Theft Defender Backpack with USB Port (Grey)

$25.99

Protect valuables with this anti-theft backpack. It has five hidden pockets and concealed zippers and is made from a durable and water-resistant material. The large interior pocket is padded and has a few dividers to help stay organised.

Healthy Choice 8L Digital Air Fryer – Black AF900

$99

Air fryers are the godsend that let us enjoy the luxuries of some of our more ‘naughty’ meals, but cook them in a healthier way.

Learn your favourite fakeaway recipes and cook them with this kitchen gadget for a takeaway with way fewer calories.

It does this by reducing the need for calorie-heavy oil. Add your ingredients to the draw, set the temperature and timer, and then go about your business and come back to deliciously brown chips, or fried foods.

