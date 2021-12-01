Which to buy? The iPhone 13 v Samsung S21

The New Daily wants to help you find useful goods and services. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission

If it’s time to buy a new phone, you’re probably weighing up the latest from Apple and Samsung. This toss up will lead you straight to the top of the line releases: the iPhone 13 and the Galaxy S21.

Both phones are the best of the best, so far as market leading models are concerned. But here’s the tricky thing – both have their pros and cons.

Here we walk you through the pluses and minuses of each phone, along with plan information to make sure you have all the cost info ready to go.

iPhone 13

Pros

If you’ve been using an iPhone, you know what to expect here. The iPhone 13 range is very similar to the iPhone 12 phones in look and style, the only tiny difference is the iPhone 13 is slightly thicker.

The battery life has been extended and for those of us constantly on the go, this is a major win. The iPhone 13 lasts for a reported 10.5 hours (compared to the iPhone 12 at 8.5 hours), while the iPhone 13 Pro has a battery life of 11.5 hours.

Apple has told customers it’s iPhone 13 models will have longer battery life than it’s iPhone 12 range thanks to a bigger battery, iOS 15 software and the A15 bionic chip.

Another big tick is the storage – the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini start with 128GB instead of the 64GB in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max take it up to a whole new level with 1TB of storage.

A better camera could be your driving reason for an upgrades and here, the iPhone 13 doesn’t disappoint. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have the telephoto, wide and ultra wide cameras plus 15x digital zoom. The telephoto lens, which is a new addition, has a night mode. This makes for brighter, sharper images any time of day or night.

Cons

There’s little to complain about with the iPhone 13 family of phones. However, there are a couple of features that could be improved.

Although its battery may last longer over time, the charge time of the iPhone 13 is slightly slower than that of the Galaxy S21.

Also, many Apple devotees were looking forward to a new aesthetic when the iPhone 13 was released. Aside from a smaller top notch and a reconfigurated camera module, the iPhone 13 looks almost exactly the same as the iPhone 12 range.

Galaxy S21

Pros

Samsung gave consumers a new look to enjoy when they launched the revamped S21. It boasts a sleeker shape than previous iterations, the camera is integrated into the rear aluminum frame and there’s a front-facing selfie-cam.

Reviewers have praised the Galaxy S21 display for its high-res imagery and fast refresh rate. It has a

6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels. While the iPhone 13 has more pixels per inch, the Galaxy S21 has a faster 48Hz to 120Hz refresh rate.

The S21 Ultra comes with a stylus called the S Pen, which makes it easy to handwrite notes, edit images and draw freestyle.

Cost-wise, the Galaxy S21 is a cheaper buy than the iPhone 13. The 128GB model is $100 less, while the 256GB is $170 cheaper.

Cons

Although the triple rear camera does an excellent job, side by side reviews say the iPhone 13 performs better in low-light conditions. It is worth noting the Galaxy S21 Ultra has an impressive 20x zoom, so it can take crisp, sharp photos from afar.

Both the iPhone 13 and Galaxy S21 do not come with a charger or headphones in the box.

Although this has been met with some criticism online, both Apple and Samsung have been praised making a move to reduce e-waste.