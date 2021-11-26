Deals you need to know about this Cyber Monday

The New Daily wants to help you find useful products for a good price. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
It’s Cyber Weekend, which falls days after Black Friday, and is the last big sales event of the year.
So if you’re looking to do some shopping, now’s your last chance to bag a bargain before the holiday season.
Traditionally, Cyber Weekend is full of sales on tech and gadgets, but in recent years we’ve seen other online stores get involved and slash the price of their products, from the latest seasonal fashion pieces to activewear to prepare you for your new year’s resolution.
So if you missed the Black Friday sale this weekend and want to see what Cyber Weekend and Cyber Monday sales are going on, look no further. We’ve gathered a list of all the deals you need to know about.
Razer
Save up to 50% Off select computer gaming products at Razer. Or get an exclusive Razer gift with orders over AU$199 when you use code CYBERWEEKEND.
Catch.com.au
Nintendo All in Save up to 18% Off
Havaianas – Hot Price of $7.50
LG – Huge Savings on Big Brand TVs!
Glasshouse Fragrances Bordeaux Triple Scented Candle 350g – Vanilla Noir – WAS $39.95 – NOW $29
Ninja & Shark – Save up to 36%
Bestway Havana Air Jet Spa – Was $499 / Now $379
Adidas & Adidas Originals Best Sellers Hot Price – Up to 25% off
Save on Fitbit smartwatches and activity trackers
Bose Headphones & Earbuds -Huge Saving
Air Fryers Save Up To 46% Off!
Valid until 30th November
Microsoft AU
Save up to AU$924.99 ON Select Surface devices, now from as little as AU$747. Valid until 30th November.
SUBTYPE
20% Off Cyber Weekend Sale, with the latest sneakers and select apparel.
THE ICONIC
Shop for the warm weather with 30% Off this Cyber Monday.
Adore Beauty
Up to 40% off select products 96 Hrs only
Cyber Weekend Sale – 100+ brands on sale!
Plus, spend $199+ and receive a free 3-Piece Mystery Gift^ use code: MYSTERYGIFT
Bonds AU
Cyber Sale: 40% Off. Exclusions apply.
Selfridges
Up to 20% off with code SELFCCE: select womenswear, menswear, accessories, home ranges and childrenswear
FARFETCH
Discover the world’s greatest brands in the FARFETCH sale, now with up to 50% off.
Jo Malone
Jo Malone’s Cyber Weekend exclusive offer includes a complimentary Cologne (9ml), Body Crème (15ml), and a Miniature Candle (35g) with any $185 purchase. simply select your scents at checkout.
SHOPBOP
Shop for the holiday season with 15-30% off storewide when you use the code HOLIDAY or shop the Cyber Monday Sale that has up to 50% OFF