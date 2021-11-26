Best gadgets on offer this Cyber Monday

The New Daily wants to help you find useful products for a good price. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Cyber Weekend, and Cyber Monday are all about gadgets and technology; and while Black Friday has just come and gone, the best cyber deals are still yet to come.

We see sales on games consoles, televisions with breathtaking graphics, laptops that are capable of handling business work in the day, and gaming at night, to kitchen gadgets that’ll take the tedious work out of baking.

Whatever type of gadget it is you’re looking to complement your life, we can almost guarantee that you’ll be able to find it on sale.

There’s a good chance you’re here because you need help in hand in discovering what are the best deals going on this Cyber Monday, and let me tell you, there’s a lot.

We’re sifting through all of our favourite online stores and pulling out the deals on gadgets we think are the best, which we’ve listed below.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

Starting from AU$1,199.00 (Save AU$551)

The Surface Laptop 4 is designed for all things business, featuring a slim and sleek design that is both ultra-thin and lightweight. Despite its compactness, it still runs smoothly, with no amount of multitasking holding it back, choose between the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ or AMD Ryzen™ Microsoft Surface® Edition processor. If you’re making international business calls or working in the dead of night, the low light and high-definition camera will ensure you look professional, while the dual Studio Mics make sure you’re heard loud and clear.

Surface Pro X

Starting from AU$1,223.00 (Save AU$580)

Packing enough power to run up to 15 hours of unplugged use, the Pro x is the ultimate on-the-go, 2-in-1 laptop/tablet.

With a detachable keyboard, you can switch between playing games on your commute, to typing up reports in a matter of seconds.

Specially designed for designers and creatives, the Pro X features a high-resolution 13” PixelSense touchscreen. It weighs as light as a book, at just 1.7 pounds, so is the perfect companion if you find yourself traveling a lot.

LG 75″ 4K NanoCell Smart TV 75NANO75TPA

$1745, was $2195

Save 20% and turn your living room at home into the ultimate cinema room, whether you plan on streaming sports, your favourite drama, or Christmas movies to get you into the holiday spirit.

This whopping 75” LG TV has all the built-in apps, including Netflix, Apple TV, Disney+, Stan, Amazon Prime, and many more.

Using advanced AI technology, the screen perfectly syncs the audio and visuals, while the 8 million pixels deliver enhanced colours, contrast, and overall – experience, bringing every scene to life.

Ninja 3.8L Air Fryer – Grey AF100

$118, was $149 (20% off)

Air fryers have been the talk of the town over the last few years, particularly because it’s a great alternative way to cook up the most delicious feasts, but with way fewer calories by eliminating the need for oil.

Engineered by Ninja, who are market leaders when it comes to kitchenware, this air fryer has a 3.8L capacity, which is big enough for most standard-size families.

Shark Cordless Vacuum w/ Self-Cleaning Brush-Roll

Shark has built a reputation for engineering remarkable vacuums at an affordable price, computing with the likes of Dyson and other big brands.

They’re lightweight, powerful and this particular model is self-cleaning to remove any hair that would usually tangle itself in the head.

There’s a 40-minutes run time, which is plenty to give the house a quick run-through before any guests pop round for a BBQ.

Bose Sport Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds – Black

The difference between a good workout session and a bad one usually falls on whether you left your headphones at home, which goes to show how important getting your pump from your workout playlist is.

These Bose Sport Wireless Headphones feature a secure and comfortable fit that won’t fall out, even during Zumba class.

The Bluetooth can reach up to 9 meters away, so you can leave your bag and not have to keep moving every time you go to a different machine.

KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer – White KSM45

$419, $579 (27% off)

KitchenAid’s iconic stand mixer is like the Le Creuset’s of casserole dishes, a statement piece that’ll be passed down to your kids.

Not only do they look good on the counter, but they take the hard work out of baking.

So when your guests come over and you want to impress them with a classic Aussie brunch, what better way to do so than telling them you made the sourdough bread yourself with a KitchenAid.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Console w/ Mario Kart 8 D/L Code + Online 3 Month M/Ship – Neon Blue/Red

$469, was $429 (Save $40)

By no surprise, the Nintendo Switch is still one of the most talked-about consoles, with people of all ages whipping it out when they find themselves commuting, heading to class, or bonding with their children over as they connect it to the TV at home.

It’s completely touchscreen and has a 6.2” display. This particular deal comes with a 3-month online membership.