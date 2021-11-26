25 deals you need to know about this Black Friday

The New Daily wants to help you find useful products for a good price. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
If you missed the chance to pick up everything you wanted during Click Frenzy, a big shopping event here in Australia, then you’re in luck because Black Friday is your safety net in picking up a bargain before Christmas.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself, hoping the goods on your wishlist are in the sales, or starting your Christmas shopping early, knowing where to start the Black Friday bargain hunt can be a challenge.
What stores are having sales on, how long are they on for, and what exactly is included in their sales are all the questions we need answers for before we press that buy now button – otherwise you may miss a better deal.
We’ve done the hard work for you and scouted all the details of the 25 best Black Friday sales you NEED to know about this year, so you not only save time but money too.
See below where you can save on products from mattresses, kids’ toys, fashion pieces, gadgets, and everything between.
Catch.com.au
Clinique 20% off Cosmetics and Skincare. From 21 – 26 Nov
PUMA FOR THE FAMILY 30% OFF. From 22 – 27 Nov
Birkenstock – HOT PRICE $89.99. From 23 – 28 Nov
RAY-BAN SUNGLASSES – $119 + 10% REST OF RAYBAN. From 23 – 28 Nov
Bing Lee
Save up to $2500 on Big Screen TVs
20% off Laptops, 2-in-1s, Desktop & Gaming Computers*
Save up to 30% off Razer and Logitech Peripherals*
Valid from 25th – 29th November
MyDeal
Dyson V12 Vacuum – Retails for $1,149 – Now $1059 + Free Shipping
Weber Baby Q Gas BBQ – Now $270 + Limited Free Shipping
Google Chromecast with Google TV: Only $89 + Free Shipping
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: Retails for $249 – Now $119 + Free Shipping
KitchenAid 4 Slice Toaster: Retails for $229 – $160 + Free Shipping
Valid from 26th November – 5th December
Kogan
Black Friday is known for its sales on tech, which is why Kogan is offering up to 70% off on hundreds of products in their Black Friday sale.
Valid from 22nd November
Lego
When you make a purchase worth over $229 AUD or more from Lego, you receive a free festive Santa’s Front Yard gift.
Valid from 26th – 29th November
Specsavers
$50 off when you spend $199 or more on contact lenses, plus, get free standard tracked delivery. Alternatively, save 50% off a single pair of specs from $199
Use the code SAVE50, for both of these offers.
Valid from 23rd November – 2nd December
Booktopia
Check out all the latest Black Friday Top Deals and save up to 50% off.
Valid from 26th – 29th November
Lenovo
Save up to 48% off on a selected range of computers this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Valid from 23rd – 29th November
THE ICONIC
Enjoy 20% off all products, and save up to 40% off in THE ICONIC’s Black Friday sale.
Valid from 22nd – 29th November
Emma Sleep
Black Friday is the perfect time to upgrade your bedding, you can save up to $1,300 at Emma Sleeps.
Valid from 22nd November – 5th December
Canningvale
Upgrade your bathroom towel sets, homeware, and bed linen in the Black Friday Sale, with up to 75% off.
Valid from 24th – 28th November
Surfstitch
Surfstitch has knocked off 30% – 40% Off New Arrivals, in their sales, and in the outlet. Use the code BFSALE at checkout
Valid from 26th – 28th November
Dusk
Artisan Candle Collection 30% off
MoodMist Diffusers From $80
Soy Mood Reed Diffusers 2 for $55
30% off Rituals Collection Wellbeing ‚Äì Exclusive to Online
Valid from 19th – 28th November
Mytheresa
MyTheresa has slashed the prices in their sale up to 50% off for this Black Friday.
Valid from 23rd November
Cotton On
30 – 70% off sitewide at Typo. From 24 – 29 Nov
30% off everything at Cotton On Women. From 19 – 27 Nov
30% off everything at Cotton On Men. From 19 – 27 Nov
30% off everything at Rubi. From 19 – 27 Nov
Bonds
Shopping for gifts of menswear, womenswear, or kidswear, save up to 40% off in Bonds’ Cyber Sale. Exclusions apply.
Valid from 25th – 29th November
YOOX
YOOX has slashed up to 60% off some of your favourite brands this Black Friday. Final prices are marked.
Valid from 26th – 28th November
THE OUTNET
Use the code BLACKFRIDAY and save up to 70% off, plus get an additional 20% off at THE OUTNET.
Valid from 25th – 30th November
Calming Blankets
Pick up a weighted blanket from Calming Blankets for $110 off, this Black Friday only.
Valid from 27th – 28th November
Shaver Shop
Whether you’re seeking expert advice, or just looking up to upgrade your shaver, save up to 95% this Black Friday at Shaver Shop.
Valid from 21st – 28th November
FARFETCH
FARFETCH is offering up to half price off designer brands in their sale.
Valid from 22nd – 31st November
Casetify
Pick up a new phone case for the latest Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max and save more, the more you buy.
Buy 1 Get 10% Off
Buy 2 Get 20% off
Buy 3 Get 25% Off
Valid from 22nd – 28th November
Strathberry
Find a select range of fashion styles up to 50% off in the Strathberrys Black Friday Sale.
Valid from 22nd November
Net-A-Porter
Save 15% on NET-A-PORTER’s beauty edit, and enjoy 30% off a range of products in their Black Friday sale with the code BLACKFRIDAY.
Valid from 26th – 29th November
Michael Kors
Enjoy 20% off everything and shop Michael Kors Black Friday Edit with up to 40% off.
Valid from 23rd – 29th November