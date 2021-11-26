25 deals you need to know about this Black Friday

The New Daily wants to help you find useful products for a good price. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you missed the chance to pick up everything you wanted during Click Frenzy, a big shopping event here in Australia, then you’re in luck because Black Friday is your safety net in picking up a bargain before Christmas.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself, hoping the goods on your wishlist are in the sales, or starting your Christmas shopping early, knowing where to start the Black Friday bargain hunt can be a challenge.

What stores are having sales on, how long are they on for, and what exactly is included in their sales are all the questions we need answers for before we press that buy now button – otherwise you may miss a better deal.

We’ve done the hard work for you and scouted all the details of the 25 best Black Friday sales you NEED to know about this year, so you not only save time but money too.

See below where you can save on products from mattresses, kids’ toys, fashion pieces, gadgets, and everything between.

Catch.com.au

Clinique 20% off Cosmetics and Skincare. From 21 – 26 Nov

PUMA FOR THE FAMILY 30% OFF. From 22 – 27 Nov

Birkenstock – HOT PRICE $89.99. From 23 – 28 Nov

RAY-BAN SUNGLASSES – $119 + 10% REST OF RAYBAN. From 23 – 28 Nov

See deals

Bing Lee

Save up to $2500 on Big Screen TVs

20% off Laptops, 2-in-1s, Desktop & Gaming Computers*

Save up to 30% off Razer and Logitech Peripherals*

Valid from 25th – 29th November

See deals

MyDeal

Dyson V12 Vacuum – Retails for $1,149 – Now $1059 + Free Shipping

Weber Baby Q Gas BBQ – Now $270 + Limited Free Shipping

Google Chromecast with Google TV: Only $89 + Free Shipping

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: Retails for $249 – Now $119 + Free Shipping

KitchenAid 4 Slice Toaster: Retails for $229 – $160 + Free Shipping

Valid from 26th November – 5th December

Kogan

Black Friday is known for its sales on tech, which is why Kogan is offering up to 70% off on hundreds of products in their Black Friday sale.

Valid from 22nd November

See deal

Lego

When you make a purchase worth over $229 AUD or more from Lego, you receive a free festive Santa’s Front Yard gift.

Valid from 26th – 29th November

See deal

Specsavers

$50 off when you spend $199 or more on contact lenses, plus, get free standard tracked delivery. Alternatively, save 50% off a single pair of specs from $199

Use the code SAVE50, for both of these offers.

Valid from 23rd November – 2nd December

See deal

Booktopia

Check out all the latest Black Friday Top Deals and save up to 50% off.

Valid from 26th – 29th November

See deal

Lenovo

Save up to 48% off on a selected range of computers this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Valid from 23rd – 29th November

See deal

THE ICONIC

Enjoy 20% off all products, and save up to 40% off in THE ICONIC’s Black Friday sale.

Valid from 22nd – 29th November

See deal

Emma Sleep

Black Friday is the perfect time to upgrade your bedding, you can save up to $1,300 at Emma Sleeps.

Valid from 22nd November – 5th December

See deal

Canningvale

Upgrade your bathroom towel sets, homeware, and bed linen in the Black Friday Sale, with up to 75% off.

Valid from 24th – 28th November

See deal

Surfstitch

Surfstitch has knocked off 30% – 40% Off New Arrivals, in their sales, and in the outlet. Use the code BFSALE at checkout

Valid from 26th – 28th November

See deal

Dusk

Artisan Candle Collection 30% off

MoodMist Diffusers From $80

Soy Mood Reed Diffusers 2 for $55

30% off Rituals Collection Wellbeing ‚Äì Exclusive to Online

Valid from 19th – 28th November

See deals

Mytheresa

MyTheresa has slashed the prices in their sale up to 50% off for this Black Friday.

Valid from 23rd November

See deals

Cotton On

30 – 70% off sitewide at Typo. From 24 – 29 Nov

30% off everything at Cotton On Women. From 19 – 27 Nov

30% off everything at Cotton On Men. From 19 – 27 Nov

30% off everything at Rubi. From 19 – 27 Nov

See deals

Bonds

Shopping for gifts of menswear, womenswear, or kidswear, save up to 40% off in Bonds’ Cyber Sale. Exclusions apply.

Valid from 25th – 29th November

See deals

YOOX

YOOX has slashed up to 60% off some of your favourite brands this Black Friday. Final prices are marked.

Valid from 26th – 28th November

See deals

THE OUTNET

Use the code BLACKFRIDAY and save up to 70% off, plus get an additional 20% off at THE OUTNET.

Valid from 25th – 30th November

See deal

Calming Blankets

Pick up a weighted blanket from Calming Blankets for $110 off, this Black Friday only.

Valid from 27th – 28th November

See deal

Shaver Shop

Whether you’re seeking expert advice, or just looking up to upgrade your shaver, save up to 95% this Black Friday at Shaver Shop.

Valid from 21st – 28th November

See deal

FARFETCH

FARFETCH is offering up to half price off designer brands in their sale.

Valid from 22nd – 31st November

See deal

Casetify

Pick up a new phone case for the latest Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max and save more, the more you buy.

Buy 1 Get 10% Off

Buy 2 Get 20% off

Buy 3 Get 25% Off

Valid from 22nd – 28th November

See deal

Strathberry

Find a select range of fashion styles up to 50% off in the Strathberrys Black Friday Sale.

Valid from 22nd November

See deal

Net-A-Porter

Save 15% on NET-A-PORTER’s beauty edit, and enjoy 30% off a range of products in their Black Friday sale with the code BLACKFRIDAY.

Valid from 26th – 29th November

See deal

Michael Kors

Enjoy 20% off everything and shop Michael Kors Black Friday Edit with up to 40% off.

Valid from 23rd – 29th November

See deal