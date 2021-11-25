Best gadgets on offer this Black Friday

The New Daily wants to help you find useful products for a good price. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Typically, gadgets are one of the most-sought after purchases during the Black Friday sales, especially laptops, televisions, kitchen appliances, vacuums and headphones – all because their prices are slashed heavily.

And fortunately, we’ve already begun seeing Black Friday sales hit the shelves from our favourite retailers.

Do you already have a wish list you’re hoping to cross out by the end of the weekend, or are you going into the sales to see what’s on offer?

If it’s the latter, you’ve come to the right place.

We’ve flipped the marketplace upside down in searching for all of the best gadget products on sale this Black Friday and put them in our Top Picks list below to make your Black Friday shopping a breeze.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop

Was $2098.99, $1678.99

Considered the Windows-direct competitor to the Apple MacBook series, the Dell XPS has the most up-to-date Windows 11 operating system, and uses 3-sided InfinityEdge display that enables a 13.3” screen display 80.7% screen-to-border ratio.

With everyday detail displayed in FHD. Thanks to the latest technology, it’s three times as fast as previous models, with speeds up to 2.4 gbps on the Killer AX1650 built on Intel WiFi 6 Chipset.

It runs up to to 12 hours when ran on full HD mode, constant streaming.

It comes with a 516GB solid state drive storage.

To log in, use the fingerprint reader integrated in the power button, and to search for something in real time, the XPS 13 will listen out for your voice up to 4.2 metres (14 feet) away.

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case

Was $399, $315

Arguably the most stylish earphones that double up as a fashion accessory are the Apple AirPods Pro.

You can listen to your favourite playlists up to 4.5 hours, while the Active Noise Cancellation ensures your fellow commuters won’t have to.

The customisable fit makes you forget you’re wearing earphones, ideal when you doze off to sleep listening to Matthew McConaughey tell you a story on Headspace.

Xiaomi Viomi V3 Cordless Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Was $528, $459

Running the hoover round yourself after work is a thing of the past.

With the Xiaomi Viomi V3 Cordless Robot Vacuum Cleaner, you can program your house to be cleaned while you’re out of the house, or first thing in the morning.

It has two hours of battery life, and will park itself in a dock to give it enough juice to go back any spots it missed.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Was $899, $599

It’s no surprise that vacuum cleaners are one of the most common gadgets being added to people’s shopping baskets during Black Friday, and it’s simply because they are heavily marked down for the event – giving consumers the chance to save hundreds of dollars.

This Dyson V8 is no exception.

Considered to be the market leader, the V8 is the ultimate cordless vacuum you can whizz-round the house before guests come over.

It delivers up to 40 minutes of consistent power, perfect for a routine clean, or an apartment.

LG C1 55″ 4K SMART SELF-LIT OLED TV W/ AI THINQ

Was $2795, $2195

Take your viewing experience to the next level with the latest of OLED TV technology.

OLED uses millions of self-lit pixels that provide crisp black and billions of rich colours, bringing the movies you stream to a real dimension.

The overall design is thin and minimalistic, so suits all interiors, while the latest technology means anyone can get a great view of the screen wherever they are in the room.

OLED motion reduces blur and improves the smoothness of all the action-packed sports and gaming sessions.

THERAGUN PERCUSSIVE THERAPY DEVICE

Was $799, $599

Whether you’re an athlete, or suffer from tenderness, aches and pains, the Theragun Massage Gun is the ultimate recovery partner.

It has a rotating arm that allows you to choose between four unique arm positions, choose connect via Bluetooth and select any speed between the scientifically calibrated 1750 to 2400 PPM range.

Or alternatively choose between five built-in speeds (1750, 1900, 2100, 2200, 2400 percussions per minute).

Kogan 12L 1800W Digital Air Fryer Oven (Stainless Steel)

Was $199.99, $89.99

Air frying has become a popular healthy alternative way of cooking your favourite foods.

This all-in-one air fryer, rotisserie, oven and dehydrator cooks without needing oil, and features 10 preset cooking settings which can be selected on the digital panel. via digital control panel.

This particular air fryer is perfect for families, with the capacity to cook portions of 4 to 5 people at once.

SAMSUNG 3.1.2CH 360W SOUNDBAR

Was $795, $495

Enjoy a cinema-like experience at home with the 2021 model Samsung 3.1.2 channel sound bar that comes with a subwoofer.

It’s super easy to install and uses Samsung’s latest Acoustic Beam Technology that projects sound waves across the room, using the walls and ceiling to add another dimension, giving the illusion there’s speakers in every corner.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (Black)

Was $349, $245

People of all ages are indulging in podcasts, music and audiobooks on their commute, when they work out, or on a leisurely stroll through the park. What better way to lose track of time?

But when you listen to media so often, you should invest in a good set of headphones, which leads to the in-demand Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones.

With a lightweight ergonomic design that can be folded when you’re not using them, they’re super comfortable and can be worn for a long period of time, especially as there’s 30 hours of battery life.

AMAZON FIRE TV STICK 4K WITH ALEXA VOICE REMOTEDOLBY VISION2021

Was $99, $49

Amazon’s 4K Fire Stock lets you access the latest and best 4k content through streaming platforms, from Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and more!

For quick navigation, just ask Alexa to find the show or song you want to stream.

There’s over 200,000 shows and movies to choose from.

