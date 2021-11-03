Black Friday: how to find the best buys this sale season

The sales season is looming and many Australians are planning to grab a bargain.

November brings mega shopping days Black Friday on the 26th and Cyber Monday on the 29th, with tech deals among many to be found both online and in stores.

Combined with Singles Day on November 11, the month of November has overtaken December, for all its pre-Christmas and Boxing Day sales, as the busiest shopping month on the calendar.

With Christmas lists at the ready, we share our tips on how to nab the best deals.

What’s on sale

Black Friday sales are popular for electronics and tech gadgets such as phones, tablets and laptops. Amazon has already offered 25 per cent off Apple Airpods and $70 of Nintendo Switch consoles as part of its early-bird deals.

Both Black Friday and Cyber Monday bring great broadband offers.

Last year shoppers snapped up competitive prices, vouchers and cashback deals from a range of providers including Aussie Broadband, Vodafone, Boost Mobile, Woolworths Mobile, Telstra and Optus.

Click GO below to find the right plan for you.

There are also worthwhile discounts across fashion, furniture, beauty, appliances and furniture.

Big name retailers getting in on the sales action include Harvey Norman, Apple, eBay, Catch, Adore Beauty, Coles, Woolworths, Target, Cotton On and Big W.

However, it’s worth checking out smaller retailers and even contacting them to see if they can beat the price of a bigger competitor.

Know what you want

You can’t skip this step! Knowing exactly what you want is essential and this means knowing the brand and model.

Even better still – get your hands on the product before the sales to ensure you really like the way it works, feels and looks.

With tech devices, you can do this at your local retailer and while you’re there, ask them about the discounts they’ll be offering for Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Singles Day.

Do your homework

Start your research early by signing up to newsletters so you can begin comparing special offers and judge whether it’s worth signing up to loyalty programs.

Read online reviews to better understand the product you want and ensure it’s good value.

Shop around

Whether you’re using a device to shop online or walking the aisles of a shopping centre, it’s easy to compare prices and make sure you’re getting the best price.

Try WhistleOut, which has a dedicated price team monitoring thousands of price changes and deals every week.

If you’re shopping the old fashioned way, give yourself time to visit multiple retailers or to phone around.

What to look out for

If you’re shopping on international sites, remember to convert to AUD and factor in the time differences.

Legally, these businesses must comply with the same rules under the Australian Consumer Law as retailers in Australia do, but it can be harder to chase up refunds or exchanges.

To save yourself the hassle, check out the terms and conditions before hitting the ‘buy now’ button.

