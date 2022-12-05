Pacific Samoa tsunami warning lifted after quake
Updated:
Live

Samoa tsunami warning lifted after quake

Last January, an undersea eruption caused massive damage across Tonga. Photo: Tonga EU Consulate
Share
Live

A tsunami warning for American Samoa has been lifted after a powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck between American Samoa and Tonga.

The earthquake struck on Sunday under the ocean about 270 kilometres south-south-west of Tafuna in American Samoa at a depth of 36 kilometres, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The epicentre was about 110 kilometres north-north-east of Hihifo on Tonga.

“Based on all available data there is no further tsunami threat to American Samoa from this earthquake,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said on Monday (AEDT).

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries, according to local media.

In January, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano eruption triggered a tsunami that destroyed villages and resorts on Tonga in the same region and knocked out communications for the South Pacific nation of about 105,000 people.

At least three people were killed.

-AAP

