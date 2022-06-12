Pacific Australian troops arrive in PNG for election
Live

Australian troops arrive in PNG for election

Australian troops have arrived in Papua New Guinea to assist with the Pacific country's election. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Australian troops have touched down in Papua New Guinea to help support the country’s national election.

The vote from July 2 to 22 is largely pitched as a contest between the incumbent James Marape and former prime minister Peter O’Neill.

The 130-strong Australian Defence Force contingent will provide planning, logistics and air transport support to local authorities.

It comes as Australia looks to repair relationships with Pacific allies as China’s influence rises in the region, with the new Labor government announcing the deployment shortly after winning the May election.

Major General Scott Winter, who is overseeing Operation KIMBA, said Australian aircraft will transport election material and personnel throughout the election and ballot count.

Elections in Papua New Guinea have been marred with violence and surrounded in controversy.

The last national poll in 2017 saw four people die in an election-related shootout, while accusations of vote tampering were levelled at government authorities.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

skills shortage
The Stats Guy: How we can ease the skill shortages plaguing Australia
tom cruise
‘The Cruise mythology’: Why Top Gun’s star is ‘action fit’ compared to original co-stars
Mothering Sunday
Australian actor Odessa Young shines in British post-WWI drama Mothering Sunday
Austin Butler Elvis
Austin Butler’s epic Elvis journey has arrived with a ‘haunting portrayal’ of the rock-and-roll legend
Australia ‘needs to live’ with China as US calls out ‘alarming’ increase in military confrontations
The republic movement wants to replace the Queen with an Australian head of state.
Paul Bongiorno: Albanese right to put justice and self-respect into constitution