In case you missed it, the momentous decision that didn’t make

headlines at the COP27 meeting this month is that we’ve given up trying

to prevent climate catastrophe.



The headline that did emerge – richer nations promising to send some

disaster compensation pennies to poorer nations – was a fig leaf for the

failure.



The 1.5°C thing is over. The fast-approaching main game isn’t about how many more points of a degree we’ll warm – it’s tipping points in the systems that sustain us.



And the Albanese Government was in that failure up to its we’re-a-little

bit-better-than-the-other-mob’s neck. It’s too hard. We don’t really care – we like the gas and coal money.



Too hard

Not dissimilarly, we’ve given up on preventing the spread of, and deaths

from, COVID-19.

It became too hard to wear masks; we don’t care about the people dying or suffering morbidity issues from the virus.



The people still on the frontline nearly three years later, the people we

were loudly hailing as heroes in 2020, they haven’t given up. They’re still

sweating in PPE, still getting sick as they tend the sick.



But we’ve stopped caring about them, too.



Hospitalisations are surging again as the latest wave has its way with us, the seven-day rolling average up to 2242 in the week to November 22 and rising. The seven-day ICU average jumped by 43 per cent in the

week to 75.



The nurses and orderlies and doctors having to deal with it, frustratingly

begging for help to lower the numbers, we’ve stopped listening to them.