Those who nurture and perhaps even grow a tiny talent, provide opportunities for professional and personal growth, and who rejoice in the achievements of those who answer to them.

But we’ve all had bad bosses too.

Those who believe a right to grope was an entitlement that came with the office. Those who believed it downright unhygienic for young female journalists to be sent to cover natural disasters, where showers weren’t plentiful. And those – the most disagreeable of all – who would shout and yell and curse when things didn’t go their way.

Taking a bad boss on, two decades ago, could be career-ending. And few were brave enough to do that.

But here’s the thing.

The past two decades have seen an almighty disruption in workplaces. The gender make-up is growing more balanced. So is the commitment to cultural change and diversity. A better understanding of work-life balance has grown bottom lines across the ASX.

Young workers too want to know how their bosses can advance their interests as much as the other way around; and they don’t see the virtue in working late into the night or on weekends in a bid to get ahead.

We’ve learnt a lesson: that being the boss and a genuinely-decent person is not mutually exclusive. And no-one, of any political party or university research centre or health professional organisation, or union or employer organisation, has argued that’s a bad thing.

Along comes Elon Musk

And then Elon Musk comes along in 2022, with a huge bid to take workplace relations back to the dark ages.

The tag of a “very old-fashioned boss’”, given to him by The Economist this week, is perhaps the year’s understatement.

The management style he’s touted – which could still backfire – comes from the dark ages.

Brutal. Brash. Unfair. Uncaring. Careers ended in a sentence.

Autonomy, under Elon Musk, doesn’t belong in the office. Staff do, however, and remote learning is out, along with every skerrick of the modern management textbook.

It’s economics without empathy. Emotionless economics.

It’s hard to nominate a modern day example to show that this type of new savage management style will work for Musk. And already we are seeing how risky his capricious style is – with the company this weekend fighting threatened mass walkouts, revenue losses and a groundswell of customer dissatisfaction.