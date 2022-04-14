Who could forget John Hewson’s birthday cake interview? It might be almost 30 years old, but the lesson behind it is one Anthony Albanese is learning again this week.

Back then, the Liberal Party opposition leader – and prime ministerial hopeful – was unable to explain to voters how the GST would affect the cost of a birthday cake.

Two weeks later, in the aftermath of an election, that one big slip-up was considered instrumental in the Coalition losing what was widely considered an ‘unloseable’ election.

Fast forward to this week, and Anthony Albanese should be kicking himself still because there are some things – whether you are running for the top job or to represent voters in an electorate anywhere in Australia, you should simply know.

Here, courtesy of The New Daily, is a knowledge-reckoner for the campaign trail, able to be used by both sides.