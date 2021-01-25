News World US US Election Top adviser reveals Donald Trump’s surprising next move
Updated:

Top adviser reveals Donald Trump’s surprising next move

Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Now that Donald Trump is out of the White House, the rumour mill has been churning in full swing with hints of his next move.

Some say the former president is planning to start his own political party, The Patriot Party.

Others suggest he will buy his own cable TV channel to rival Fox News, or create a social media network after being booted off Twitter.

But now, a top adviser has revealed Mr Trump’s future plans – and the answer is somewhat surprising.

Speaking on Carrie Sheffield’s Just The News podcast, Jason Miller said Mr Trump intended to dedicate his time post-presidency to reforming the US electoral system, which he believes to be corrupt despite zero evidence of election fraud.

Jason Miller, communications director for the Trump transition team. Photo: Getty

“I expect that President Trump will be the nation’s leader when it comes to ballot voting and integrity,” Mr Miller said.

“This is something we’re going to start ramping up here … This is critical. We have to do this and it’s got to come from the legislatures.”

How exactly Mr Trump plans to do that remains unclear.

The Democrats, the courts and even some Republicans, including Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, have stood by the US’s electoral system and argued that Joe Biden won the election fair and square.

“The voters, the courts, the states – they’ve all spoken,” Senator McConnell said on January 6, shortly before rioters stormed Capitol Hill claiming the election was stolen.

“They’ve all spoken. If we overrule them, it would damage our republic forever. This election actually was not unusually close. Just in recent history, 1976, 2000 and 2004 were all closer than this one.”

To get around this lack of support, Mr Miller said Mr Trump would instead try to bypass Washington to work with individual state legislatures on voting reform.

“A number of things could be done legislatively, but I think President Trump also looks at Capitol Hill and realises Democrats are in charge of both the House and the Senate and – quite frankly though – even if we had Republicans controlling much of this, they might go to block some of these things,” Mr Miller said.

“We see how the DC insiders are just slow to move.”

Other plans, he said, include helping the Republicans win back the House and the Senate in 2022 “to make sure that we can stop the Democratic craziness”.

But for now, Mr Trump will likely spend his time playing golf and settling in at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, far away from the chaos he left  behind in Washington.

The Mar-a-Lago Estate, owned by Donald Trump, lies at the water’s edge in Palm Beach, Florida

Dozens of his supporters who broke into US Congress earlier this month are now facing federal charges.

Among those charged is a Texas man who allegedly threatened on social media to kill Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Prosecutors said Miller made numerous threatening remarks online, including one instance in which he commented “next time we bring the guns” on a Twitter video showing rioters exiting a Capitol building.

During the siege, Ms Ocasio-Cortez said she worried that her colleagues in Congress might divulge her location to the mob, putting her at risk for kidnapping or worse, according to an Instagram Live video she recorded on January 12.

Topics:

Donald Trump
Follow Us
Comments
View Comments

Trending Now

australian open novak djokovic
Victoria records six new COVID cases in quarantine, no local infections
Questions over NBN Co executive bonuses, pandemic spending go unanswered
beer-goggles-night-out
Beer goggles: Research finds most people don’t know how drunk they, or their friends, really are
pfizer vaccine trial us
Pfizer COVID vaccine approved, Australian vaccinations to begin in weeks
financial-planning
Ask the Expert: Navigating the tricky world of Centrelink deeming rates
Larry Hackett: Republican establishment and Trump loyalists go head to head in prizefight
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video