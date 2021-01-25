Now that Donald Trump is out of the White House, the rumour mill has been churning in full swing with hints of his next move.

Some say the former president is planning to start his own political party, The Patriot Party.

Others suggest he will buy his own cable TV channel to rival Fox News, or create a social media network after being booted off Twitter.

But now, a top adviser has revealed Mr Trump’s future plans – and the answer is somewhat surprising.

Speaking on Carrie Sheffield’s Just The News podcast, Jason Miller said Mr Trump intended to dedicate his time post-presidency to reforming the US electoral system, which he believes to be corrupt despite zero evidence of election fraud.

“I expect that President Trump will be the nation’s leader when it comes to ballot voting and integrity,” Mr Miller said.

“This is something we’re going to start ramping up here … This is critical. We have to do this and it’s got to come from the legislatures.”

How exactly Mr Trump plans to do that remains unclear.

The Democrats, the courts and even some Republicans, including Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, have stood by the US’s electoral system and argued that Joe Biden won the election fair and square.

“The voters, the courts, the states – they’ve all spoken,” Senator McConnell said on January 6, shortly before rioters stormed Capitol Hill claiming the election was stolen.

“They’ve all spoken. If we overrule them, it would damage our republic forever. This election actually was not unusually close. Just in recent history, 1976, 2000 and 2004 were all closer than this one.”

To get around this lack of support, Mr Miller said Mr Trump would instead try to bypass Washington to work with individual state legislatures on voting reform.

“A number of things could be done legislatively, but I think President Trump also looks at Capitol Hill and realises Democrats are in charge of both the House and the Senate and – quite frankly though – even if we had Republicans controlling much of this, they might go to block some of these things,” Mr Miller said.

“We see how the DC insiders are just slow to move.”

Other plans, he said, include helping the Republicans win back the House and the Senate in 2022 “to make sure that we can stop the Democratic craziness”.

But for now, Mr Trump will likely spend his time playing golf and settling in at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, far away from the chaos he left behind in Washington.

Dozens of his supporters who broke into US Congress earlier this month are now facing federal charges.

Among those charged is a Texas man who allegedly threatened on social media to kill Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Prosecutors said Miller made numerous threatening remarks online, including one instance in which he commented “next time we bring the guns” on a Twitter video showing rioters exiting a Capitol building.

During the siege, Ms Ocasio-Cortez said she worried that her colleagues in Congress might divulge her location to the mob, putting her at risk for kidnapping or worse, according to an Instagram Live video she recorded on January 12.