News World US US Election Joe Biden gains votes in recount that Donald Trump demanded

A recount in Wisconsin’s largest county demanded by Republican President Donald Trump’s election campaign has ended with Democratic President-elect Joe Biden gaining votes.

After the recount in Milwaukee County, Mr Biden had a net gain of 132 votes, out of nearly 460,000 cast. Overall, Mr Biden gained 257 votes to Mr Trump’s 125.

Mr Trump’s campaign had demanded recounts in two of Wisconsin’s most populous and Democratic-leaning counties after losing Wisconsin to Biden by more than 20,000 votes.

The two recounts will cost the Trump campaign $US3 million ($A4.1 million). Dane County is expected to finish its recount on Sunday (US time).

Overall, Mr Biden won the November 3 US presidential election with 306 electoral college votes – many more than the 270 needed for victory – to Mr Trump’s 232. Biden also leads by more than six million in the popular vote tally.

Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson said: “The recount demonstrates what we already know: that elections in Milwaukee County are fair, transparent, accurate and secure.”

The Trump campaign is still expected to challenge the overall result in Wisconsin. The state is due to certify its presidential result on Tuesday.

-AAP

