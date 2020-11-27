Donald Trump has again baselessly claimed that the election was rigged but with Joe Biden’s inauguration over seven weeks away, the US President is losing thousands of Twitter followers daily.

While Mr Trump remains fixated on his election defeat, the President-elect gave a Thanksgiving-eve address calling on Americans to join in common purpose against the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know the country has grown weary of the fight,” Mr Biden said. “We need to remember we’re at war with the virus, not with one another. Not with each other.”

On Friday morning (Australian time), Mr Trump tweeted that he had just seen the tabulation of election results and concluded yet again that there was “no way” his Democratic rival had received 80 million votes.

That baseless outburst was accompanied by a warning label from Twitter stating, “This claim about election fraud is disputed.”

Mr Biden on Thursday became the first presidential candidate in US history to rake in more than 80 million votes.

Pennsylvania, the state where he won by about 80,000 votes, certified him as the winner on Wednesday, and a Certificate of Ascertainment was submitted to the Archivist of the United States.

Mr Trump is continuing to refuse to accept Mr Biden’s win, using Twitter to utter repeated falsehoods about the result.

Yet there are significantly fewer people listening to Mr Trump ramble on about how he won – at least on Twitter – than in the first few weeks proceeding his election loss.

His posts no longer appear on the Twitter feed of more than 46,000 users, who have unfollowed the President since Sunday.

The president still has nearly 89 million followers, but lost 10,000 on Wednesday.

Newsweek observed that Mr Trump’s Twitter following dropped by 12,476 followers on Tuesday and by almost 6,000 more on Monday.

On Sunday, he lost 19,164 followers.

According to that report, it’s possible that Twitter’s crackdown on bots – accounts not run by humans – is bringing down Mr Trump’s still massive numbers.

Mr Trump’s drop in readership coincides with a movement called “UnfollowThePres,” which encourages the public to ask Twitter to flag tweets from the president that aim to spread misinformation.

Since losing the November 3 election, Mr Trump has used Twitter to promote reports from fringe media outlets that help him construct an alternate narrative where the former reality TV star wasn’t defeated by roughly six million votes.

Numerous Trump tweets declaring victory and promoting conspiracy theories have been flagged since his electoral defeat.

Mr Trump can be banned from Twitter on January 20 once he is no longer a head of state. The president’s current status protects him from action against civilians who promote falsehoods.

According to The Washington Post, Mr Trump averages 50 lies or misleading claims per day.

Mr Biden’s Twitter following reportedly leapt by 130,000 followers on Wednesday, although his total Twitter audience of fewer than 19 million people pales in comparison to that of the outgoing commander-in-chief.

Former president Barack Obama has more than 126 million Twitter followers, making him the social media platform’s most popular figure.

Singers Justin Bieber and Katy Perry are the only other people on Twitter with more than 100 million followers.

-with AAP