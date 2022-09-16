News World US Donald Trump Judge rules for Trump, blocks FBI review
Donald Trump
Donald Trump has won support from a US judge in his ongoing battle over documents confiscated from his home. Photo: Getty
A US judge has refused to let the Justice Department immediately resume reviewing classified records seized by the FBI from Donald Trump’s Florida estate in an ongoing criminal investigation, siding with the former president.

Federal Judge Aileen Cannon also appointed Senior District Judge Raymond Dearie as a third party to review records seized by the FBI for materials that could be privileged and kept from federal investigators.

The Justice Department has promised to take the case to an appeals court if Cannon ruled against their request.

They had also sought to block the independent arbiter, Judge Dearie, from vetting the roughly 100 classified documents included among the 11,000 records gathered in the court-approved August 8 search.

“The court does not find it appropriate to accept the government’s conclusions on these important and disputed issues without further review by a neutral third party in an expedited and orderly fashion,” Judge Cannon wrote on Thursday.

Judge Cannon’s ruling further complicates the Justice Department’s investigation.

The special master’s review could block off documents from prosecutors as they weigh the possibility of criminal charges.

