Trump booed by audience after revealing COVID booster shot status

Former US president Donald Trump has revealed he has received a COVID-19 booster shot, drawing boos from his supporters.

The disclosure was made by former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly during the final stop of their live interview show, The History Tour, in Dallas on Sunday.

In a video published online of the event, O’Reilly was seen discussing his and Mr Trump’s rarely talked about vaccination statuses, inciting negative responses from a portion of the crowd.

“Both the president and I are vaxxed,” Mr O’Reilly said at the American Airlines area to jeers.

“Did you get the booster?” he asked Mr Trump.

“Yes,” Mr Trump responded, eliciting groans and boos from a section of the audience.

“Don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t,” Mr Trump says in the video, appearing to try quiet mocking crowd members.

“That’s all right, it’s a very tiny group over there.”

Mr Trump went on to tell his supporters, in the further video tweeted by Mr O’Reilly’s site, that they are “playing into their hands” when they dismiss vaccinations.

The former president took credit for the speed at which vaccines against coronavirus were created and administered and told the audience they should too.

“Take credit for it. Take credit for it. It’s great. What we’ve done is historic. Don’t let them take it away. Don’t take it away from ourselves,” Mr Trump said.

“You are playing right into their hands when you sort of like, ‘oh, the vaccine.’ If you don’t want to take it, you shouldn’t be forced to take it. No mandates. But take credit, because we saved tens of millions of lives.

“Take credit. Don’t let them take that away from you.”

The former US president’s vaccination status has rarely been publicised. He got his first COVID shot out of view from the media before he left office.

Mr Trump was also booed by his supporters at a live event in August when he said he had been vaccinated.

CNN reported there was no photographic evidence of Mr Trump’s vaccination, and that he did not participate in the public service announced by all living former presidents and wives about getting vaccinated.

In September, Mr Trump told the Wall Street Journal he “probably won’t” to get a booster shot.