Melania Trump has once again gone viral for rolling her eyes beside her husband, former US president Donald Trump.

The couple were filmed at a Major League Baseball World Series match between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros, which marked their first public appearance since April.

At one point, the former first lady can be seen smiling as Mr Trump grins and gives two thumbs up to the crowd.

But she quickly turns her head and rolls her eyes, before grimacing and letting out a sigh.

One of the first clips of the incident to be uploaded online was actually deleted by the user who said they “regretted” posting “political tweets”.

But it was too late: The video spread like wildfire and clocked hundreds of thousands of views.

“Who else gets the feeling that Melania can’t stand the sight of her husband,” former Obama campaign chair Jon Cooper said on Twitter.

“Melania despises him as much as decent people do,” pastor and author John Pavlovitz added.

Another Twitter user noticed a pattern: “What’s with constant looks of disgust and discomfort from Melania whenever Trump is beside her.”

The side-eye marks the latest in a long line of public snubs from the former first lady.

Earlier this year, she stormed off during a photoshop with Mr Trump.

And before that, she swatted the former president’s hand away on one occasion and ripped her hand out of his after a 2020 election debate.

In February, insiders told CNN that Ms Trump had grown “bitter and chilly” towards her husband and now spends much of her time at the spa.

The footage from the weekend appears to back at least some of that up.