Donald Trump heads ringside for surprise gig

Live

Donald Trump has a surprise new gig – the former US president will join his oldest son in providing ringside commentary on a boxing match on Saturday.

Mr Trump and Donald junior will commentate a four-bout exhibition card headlined by 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.

ESPN is reporting that father and son have signed a contract for the match, which happens to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks in the US.

Both Trumps will be at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, for the fight on Saturday (local time). Mr Trump reportedly has no other events scheduled that day.

“I love great fighters and great fights,” the 75-year-old former president said in a statement, according to USA Today.

“I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event.”

The exhibition fight was originally set for Los Angeles, where it was to be headlined by Oscar de la Hoya’s return to the ring to face Vitor Belfort, a former UFC champion. But de la Hoya had to drop out after being hospitalised the coronavirus.

Holyfield, 58, stepped in as a late replacement but the the California State Athletic Commission refused to approve the fight due to his age. He turns 59 in October and has not fought since 2011.

Mr Trump senior does have a history in boxing. He previously hosted boxing matches at his now-bankrupt Atlantic City casinos.

It will be a rare return to the limelight for the former president. US media reports he spent much of the American summer at his New Jersey residents, reportedly still complaining about his defeat in the 2020 election and his successor, Joe Biden.

He has been seen little in public since hosting a media conference in July, when he announced plans to sue several social media platforms – including Facebook, Twitter, and Google – that banned him after the January 6 riot at the US Capitol by his supporters.

Mr Trump remains barred from all major social media platforms. In May, he launched a personal blog page, billed as a place to “speak freely and safely”, but it was quietly dumped just two months later.

Saturday’s boxing match will be streamed in the US on the FITE platform. The streaming service often uses celebrities to call boxing matches including, most recently Snoop Dogg and Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson.

In Australia, it will be available through Fox Sports.