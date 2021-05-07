Twitter removes accounts attempting to evade Trump ban

Twitter has suspended several accounts that appeared to be circumventing its ban on former US President Donald Trump by posting messages he shared on his own website.

The social media giant has looked to show it will take action to enforce its ban on Mr Trump.

Mr Trump was exiled from Twitter, where he boasted more than 88 million followers, and multiple other social media platforms following the deadly January 6 siege of the US Capitol by his supporters.

On Tuesday (local time), a page was added to Mr Trump’s site, dubbed “From the Desk of Donald J Trump”, where he posts messages that can be shared by his audience to both Twitter and Facebook.

“As stated in our ban evasion policy, we’ll take enforcement action on accounts whose apparent intent is to replace or promote content affiliated with a suspended account,” a Twitter spokesman said in a statement.

A Trump representative said they had nothing to do with the suspended accounts, which included @DJTDesk, @DJTrumpDesk, @DeskofDJT and @DeskOfTrump1.

Twitter, which has said its ban on Mr Trump is permanent even if he runs for office again, has said users can share content from the Trump page as long as it does not fall foul of its ban evasion rules.

On Wednesday, Facebook’s oversight board upheld Facebook’s suspension of Mr Trump but said the company should not have made it indefinite. The board gave Facebook six months to decide a proportionate response.

Facebook is removing accounts that say they are representing the new Trump website.

It has already removed at least two from Facebook and Instagram, said spokesperson Andy Stone.

Mr Trump plans to launch his own social media platform, an adviser has said.

