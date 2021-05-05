Donald Trump launches space to post his comments

If you can’t join them, beat them with a blog.

That appears to be the tactic of former US President Donald Trump while he awaits Facebook’s decision on whether it will uphold his indefinite suspension from its platform.

Mr Trump has launched a space on his website, ‘From the Desk of Donald J. Trump’, where he can post messages that can be shared by others to Twitter and Facebook, sites where he remains banned.

The launch on Tuesday (local time) comes a day before a decision from Facebook oversight board on whether to uphold Mr Trump’s indefinite suspension from the platform.

Mr Trump was banned from the platform, as well as multiple other social media sites, including Twitter, for several posts he made in the lead up to the Capitol insurrection.

Mr Trump, who left office on January 20, has falsely claimed he lost last year’s election to Democrat Joe Biden because of widespread voter fraud.

The site, which was first reported by Fox News, is dubbed “From The Desk Of Donald J. Trump” and contains short posts from Trump that can be liked.

Mr Trump’s senior adviser, Jason Miller, told Fox News in March that the former president, who was banned from a slew of sites after the riot, had plans to launch his own social media site. It is not clear if this is the same platform.

Mr Trump representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The former president has also been sending out short, emailed press releases.

Twitter has said its ban on Mr Trump is permanent, even if he runs for office again. Alphabet Inc’s YouTube has said it will restore Mr Trump’s channel when it decides the risk of violence has decreased.

-with agencies