Donald Trump has been cleared of inciting the Capitol riots as the impeachment trial reached its conclusion after a dramatic twist almost extended the proceedings.

The Senate voted 57-43 not to convict Mr Trump, with seven Republicans siding with the Democrats.

The Democrats needed a two-thirds majority in order to find the former president guilty, which would have been at least 67 votes.

Democratic prosecutors made their final arguments to sceptical Republicans to convict the former president after a five-day impeachment trial.

Lawmakers from the House of Representatives urged senators to hold Mr Trump responsible for the insurrection that took place while then-vice president Mike Pence and members of Congress were certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential election win.

The lead impeachment manager, Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin, said the January 6 mob acted on Mr Trump’s instructions and with his approval, while the then-president failed to defend vulnerable lawmakers or his own vice president.

“If that’s not ground for conviction, if that’s not a high crime and misdemeanour against the republic and United States of America, then nothing is. President Trump must be convicted for the safety and security of our democracy and our people,” he said on Saturday.

Earlier

Earlier the Senate voted unexpectedly to call witnesses which could have changed the course of the trial and uncovered fresh evidence, potentially creating new hurdles for Mr Trump.

The move came after details of an angry phone call between Mr Trump and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy came to light which appeared to show Mr Trump supporting the rioting mob.

Republican congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler’s revelation of the conversation prompted a chaotic debate which initially resulted in the Senate voting to allow witnesses, a decision which was later changed.

Ms Beutler widely shared her recollection of a conversation she had had with Kevin McCarthy over Mr Trump’s actions on January 6.

She said that when Mr McCarthy called Mr Trump during the riot, he asked the president to call off his supporters.

After Mr Trump suggested it was the act of left-wing anarchists, Mr McCarthy pushed back and Mr Trump reportedly told him: “I guess these people are just more angry about the election and upset than you are.”

Lead Democratic prosecutor Jamie Raskin of Maryland asked for a deposition of Ms Beutler over the fresh information which he said was necessary to determine Mr Trump’s role in inciting the deadly riot.

That sparked intense drama over who could potentially be called and Mr Trump’s attorney Michael van der Veen reacted by threatening to call 100 witnesses.

The Senate eventually came to an agreement that there would be no witnesses or further depositions and both sides agreed to enter into the record a copy of Ms Beutler’s statement.

The nearly week-long trial has now reached its closing arguments which were expected to take four hours on Sunday morning (Australian time).

Acquittal is expected in the evenly-divided Senate. That verdict could heavily influence not only Mr Trump’s political future but that of the senators sworn to deliver impartial justice as jurors.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell will reportedly vote to acquit Mr Trump and his decision is likely to influence others weighing up their votes.

In his closing argument, House prosecutor Jamie Raskin said Mr Trump’s “dereliction of duty … was central to his incitement of insurrection, and inextricable from it.”

“It’s now clear beyond doubt that Trump supported the actions of the mob…and so he must be convicted. It’s that simple,” he said.

-with AAP