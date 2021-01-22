News World US Donald Trump Joe Biden removes Diet Coke button from Oval Office
Updated:

Joe Biden removes Diet Coke button from Oval Office

A White House staff member from the presidential food service in action at a United Nations conference Photo: Reuters
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Some matters don’t take long to bubble to the surface.

Donald Trump has only just vacated the White House but US President Joe Biden appears to have wasted no time in getting rid of the Diet Coke button his predecessor used on the resolute desk in the Oval Office.

Political commentator Tom Newton Dunn on Thursday tweeted a photo of Mr Biden behind the desk with stacks of executive orders — but the little red button Mr Trump pushed to get his favourite soft drink appeared to be missing.

“President Biden has removed the Diet Coke button,” Dunn wrote.

Whenever Mr Trump pressed it “a butler swiftly brought in a Diet Coke on a silver platter. It’s gone now.”

Mr Trump showed off the button to reporters with the Associated Press and the Financial Times in 2017.

“With the push of a red button placed on the Resolute Desk that presidents have used for decades, a White House butler soon arrived with a Coke for the president,” the AP reported at the time.

Mr Trump boasted his staffers always noticed when he pressed the button.

“Everyone does get a little nervous when I press that button,” Mr Trump told a Financial Times reporter.

Mr Trump would reportedly drink upwards of a dozen Diet Cokes each day.

Follow Us

Trending Now

A girl takes a photo of the sunset over Airlie Beach Harbor
Calls to travel locally as more job losses expected in COVID-hit tourism industry
vocational training
Students can’t obtain ‘basic information’ about VET courses: Productivity Commission
Michael Pascoe: A simple change to heal our deepest wound
australian-open-margaret-court
Premier lashes out at news of Margaret Court’s Australia Day honour
President Joe Biden makes pandemic top priority on day one in office
Meet the team: What to expect from the Biden administration
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video