FBI warns of more violence in the US ahead of Inauguration Day

The US can expect more “armed protests” ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, the FBI has warned.

It comes as the US National Parks Service shuts down public access to the Washington Monument until January 24, citing threats surrounding the President-elect’s inauguration.

The FBI is aware of plans for ‘armed protests’ in Washington DC and 50 state capital cities this week in the run-up to Inauguration Day on January 20.

At least one armed group has made plans to travel to Washington on January 16 and vowed to instigate an uprising if Donald Trump is removed from office, according to a memo seen by the ABC.

The National Parks Service said it was implementing the temporary closure “in response to credible threats to visitors and park resources”.

Parks officials said that groups involved in last week’s riot at the US Capitol are continuing to “threaten to disrupt” Mr Biden’s inauguration.

As well as halting tours at the Washington Monument from Monday, they said they might also temporarily close some roads, parking areas and restrooms on the National Mall.

The agency said it could extend the closures “if the conditions persist”.

It comes as US Congressional Democrats began a push to force Mr Trump from office, introducing one article of impeachment accusing him of inciting insurrection over a violent attack on the Capitol last week.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is expected to take up the matter as early as Wednesday.

Passage would make Mr Trump, a Republican, the only president in US history to be impeached twice.

-with AAP