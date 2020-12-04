News World US Donald Trump Ivanka Trump quizzed over inauguration spending
Updated:

Ivanka Trump with her father Donald at the White House in 2017. Photo: AAP
Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser, has been questioned under oath as part of a civil lawsuit alleging misuse of nonprofit cash for his inauguration four years ago.

District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine’s office disclosed in a court filing on Tuesday the deposition had taken place that day.

In a January 2020 lawsuit, Mr Racine claimed Mr Trump’s real estate business and other entities misused nonprofit funds to enrich the Trump family.

According to the suit, a tax-exempt nonprofit corporation called the 58th Presidential Inaugural Committee co-ordinated with the Trump family to grossly overpay for event space in the Trump International Hotel in Washington.

Mr Racine’s lawsuit alleged that in one case, the nonprofit paid more than $US300,000 ($A406,000) to hold a private reception at the Trump hotel for the president’s three oldest children – Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric – on the inauguration evening of January 20, 2017.

“District law requires nonprofits to use their funds for their stated public purpose, not to benefit private individuals or companies,” Mr Racine said earlier in 2020.

His lawsuit seeks to recover the $US1 million allegedly funnelled directly to the Trump family business.

A White House spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The inaugural committee has said its finances were independently audited and that all money was spent lawfully.

Although campaign finance laws restrict the size of campaign contributions, inauguration committees can accept unlimited donations, including from corporations.

The $US107 million raised by Mr Trump’s inaugural committee, chaired by real estate developer and investor Thomas Barrack, was the largest in history, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

Former Trump campaign aide Richard Gates served as deputy chairman of the inaugural committee.

Mr Gates was one of several Trump associates convicted in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

-AAP

