US President Donald Trump has emerged from self-imposed isolation to show that at least one thing in Washington will run according to tradition: The pardoning of a Thanksgiving turkey.

In the Rose Garden on Tuesday (Washington time), Mr Trump stuck to the script, pardoning a 19-kilogram turkey named Corn from appearing on an American dinner table.

“Corn, I hereby grant you a full pardon,” Mr Trump said, raising a hand over the white bird to applause from White House staffers.

Eating turkey on Thanksgiving is an American tradition, with the official pardoning part of an annual presidential ritual.

Before the pardoning, the two turkeys – named Corn and Cob – apparently spent a luxurious night in the Willard hotel in Washington DC, with the National Turkey Federation tweeting:

“What, you haven’t jumped on the bed before? Getting cozy for the night – gotta get that beauty sleep.”

One Twitter user quickly pointed out that the presidential turkeys spent the night at a hotel not owned by Mr Trump.

Since losing the election to Democrat Joe Biden three weeks ago, Mr Trump has defied custom. There’s been no concession speech and no phone call to Mr Biden. He has largely remained out of sight.

Even the arrival of the official White House Christmas tree did not draw him out, with first lady Melania Trump welcoming the tree alone on Monday afternoon.

Ms Trump emerged from the White House for just a few minutes as the 5.6-metre Fraser fir arrived on on a horse-drawn wagon.

However, there was no sign of her husband – even though the traditional arrival of the tree is usually a family celebration for the White House incumbent.

Mr Trump has bitterly fought the results of the November 3 election but his administration moved on Monday to allow for a proper transition to Mr Biden’s presidency, which has been seen as a sign he knows he is a lame-duck president.

Mr Trump signalled on Monday he would direct his team to begin the transition process, but remains defiant, later tweeting: “Will never concede to fake ballots”.

Mr Trump’s refusal to officially concede defeat more than 20 days after he lost the election has sparked the ire of critics, with one Twitter user providing a “flashback” to an earlier turkey pardoning loaded with irony.

Mr Trump’s annual trek to his oceanfront Mar-a-Lago resort for Thanksgiving was cancelled by his wife. It has been seen by some as an acknowledgement the Trumps realise this will be the last such holiday they spend at the White House.

-with AAP