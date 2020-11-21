Donald Trump Jr tests positive for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, has been infected with the coronavirus, a spokesman has confirmed.

The 42-year-old learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining.

Mr Trump Jr’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, tested positive for the virus over the summer as the duo campaigned for Mr Trump throughout the country.

On Friday (local time), Rudy Giuliani’s son Andrew Giuliani, another White House aide, announced on Twitter he had tested positive.

Mr Trump Jr is the latest member of the President’s family and inner circle to become infected with the virus.

The President, the first lady and their son Barron have recovered from the virus.

Mr Trump spent three days in a military hospital where he was treated with experimental drugs; the first lady weathered her illness at the White House.

Mr Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows and a number of other top aides both in his campaign and in the White House have also tested positive in recent months.

The news comes as the coronavirus pandemic surges in the US, with daily new cases regularly topping 150,000 since last week. More than 250,000 Americans have died from the virus.

President-elect Joe Biden made the President’s response to the virus a top issue in the recently concluded race for the White House, although Mr Trump has yet to acknowledge the outcome.

-with AAP