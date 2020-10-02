Hope Hicks, one of US President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ms Hicks, who serves as counsellor to the President and travelled with him to a Wednesday rally, tested positive on Thursday, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

She is the closest aide to Mr Trump to test positive so far.

Mr Hicks has travelled with Mr Trump several times this week, including on the presidential helicopter for a Minnesota rally on Wednesday, and aboard Air Force One to Tuesday night’s presidential debate.

Ms Hicks was previously White House communications director. She quit that role early in 2018, only to re-join the administration this year ahead of the November 3 presidential election.

-more to come

-AAP