News World US Donald Trump Donald Trump’s spy chief slams the door on congressional intelligence briefings
Updated:

Donald Trump’s spy chief slams the door on congressional intelligence briefings

putin-trump-phone-call
Intelligence assessments have concluded Russia is backing Trump to remain in the White House. Photo: Getty
Follow
Us
Linkedin Instagram Flipboard Pinterest

Even as Russia is once again being named as manipulating this year’s presidential election to assist President Donald Trump, his administration is ending the long-standing tradition of congressional briefings.

The United States’ top intelligence office has told lawmakers it will end in-person briefings on election security because it is worried about potential leaks, officials say.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence said this month that Russia, which orchestrated a hacking campaign to sway the 2016 election in Trump’s favor, was trying to “denigrate” Trump’s 2020 Democratic opponent, Joe Biden. And it said China and Iran were hoping Trump was not re-elected.

The move drew heated rejoinders from Democratic lawmakers who have focused on foreign efforts to sway the presidential election in 2016 and again this year.

President Donald Trump’s new director of national intelligence, John Ratcliffe, notified the House and Senate intelligence panels on Friday that the office would send written reports instead, giving lawmakers less opportunity to press for details as the November 3 election approaches.

John Ratcliffe’s first move put an end to sharing intelligence with Capitol Hill. Photo: AP

An official in Ratcliffe’s office, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said it was “concerned about unauthorised disclosures of sensitive information following recent briefings”.

“This is a shocking abdication of its lawful responsibility to keep the Congress currently informed and a betrayal of the public’s right to know how foreign powers are trying to subvert our democracy,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and intelligence committee chairman Adam Schiff said in a statement issued on Saturday.

Ratcliffe’s office had offered to hold in-person briefings for the House and Senate oversight panels next month, even after concerns surfaced about leaks from previous meetings, a House committee official said. It later rescinded the offer.

Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican and acting chairman of the Senate select committee on intelligence, said in a statement late on Saturday he had spoken to Ratcliffe who “stated unequivocally” to him that he would fulfil the intelligence community’s obligations to keep members of Congress informed.

The committee would continue receiving briefings on all oversight topics, including on election matters, Rubio said Ratcliffe told him.

-AAP

Trending Now

Memory in ageing not ‘worse’ but ‘different’: New study
Thousands of coronavirus protesters oppose restrictions in Germany, UK, France
COVID defence: 103-year-old Digger says wear a mask, ‘for your own life, not mine’
Deal offers Daniel Andrews chance to extend Victorian state of emergency
Overhead view serene woman receiving face and scalp massage
Kirstie Clements: Looking for a pampering pick-me-up with my oil-drenched third eye
Donald Trump is creating a political dynasty. The question is who will lead next
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video