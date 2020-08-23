News World US Donald Trump It’s TikTok vs Trump as social media giant heads to court

It’s TikTok vs Trump as social media giant heads to court

TikTok claims it has been denied a fair hearing by the Trump administration.
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

TikTok plans to file a lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s executive order that prohibits transactions with the popular short video app and its Chinese parent, ByteDance.

The company says it has tried to engage with the US administration for nearly a year but faced “a lack of due process” and alleges the government has paid no attention to the facts.

“To ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and users are treated fairly, we have no choice but to challenge the executive order through the judicial system,” the company spokesperson said on Saturday.

Trump issued an executive order on August 14 that gave ByteDance 90 days to divest the US operations of TikTok. ByteDance has been making progress in talks with potential acquirers, including Microsoft Corp and Oracle.

Some of ByteDance’s US investors could also join the winning bid.

While TikTok is best known for its anodyne videos of people dancing and going viral among teenagers, US officials have expressed concerns that information on users could be passed on to China’s government.

-AAP

Trending Now

‘Sound move’: Experts back plan to upgrade NBN with fibre in response to 5G threat
TV stars and crew in isolation after positive infections on popular reality show
Used car prices reach all-time high as COVID fears keep Australians off public transport
Donald Trump sizes up his main opponent before the 2020 US election: Post boxes
The federal government released its COVID-19 modelling, so why won’t Victoria?
Generational divide: Younger Australians are worse off than their parents were, index shows
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video